Bangladeshi citizens working in school on the basis of fake documents, High Court orders CID inquiry

In West Bengal, the case of a Bangladeshi citizen getting the job of a primary teacher has come to the fore. Making such sensational allegations, a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court, during the hearing of which High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly handed over the investigation of the case to the CID. The judge has asked the DIG of CID to present the investigation report within 14 September. It is noteworthy that earlier, while hearing the case, Justice Abhijit Ganguly had ordered to produce the said teacher in the court, on the basis of which the accused teacher was produced in the court on Tuesday.

CID has been entrusted with the investigation of the case.

During the hearing of the case, Judge Abhijeet Ganguly asked the accused person, are you a citizen of this country? Responding to this, the accused said that he has the voter ID card and Aadhaar card of this country. After this the judge asked what is the proof that he is a citizen of this country or not? Are all the documents you have with you correct? However, the accused could not give any answer to this. Only after this, the judge handed over the investigation of the case to the CID.

what is the matter

It is alleged that a person named Utpal Mandal obtained the job of a primary teacher by forging all the documents. Bimal Chandra Sarkar’s lawyer Soumen Dutta, a resident of Gangarampur in South Dinajpur, alleged that a person named Utpal Mandal had entered India illegally from Bangladesh in 2012. After that, Vimal Chandra started living on the government land with his parents.

All the documents submitted by Utpal are fake

Utpal Mandal’s father Ayan Mandal was also arrested after registering a case under the Foreigners Act. After that it came to know that somehow Utpal Mandal got the job of primary teacher, but Vimal Chandra Sarkar applied under the Right to Information Act and found that all the documents submitted by Utpal were fake, yet he got the job. A complaint was made to the school inspector’s office of Dakshin Dinajpur regarding the matter, but there was no solution. As a result Soumen Dutta has claimed that corruption may be involved with this incident.