Bangladeshi infiltration-a big problem for the country including Rohingya Muslim Seemanchal: Kailash Chowdhary

Kishanganj, June 14 (Hindustan Times). Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chowdhary lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Wednesday over the problem of Bangladeshi infiltration in Bihar. He said that Bangladeshi infiltration and Rohingya Muslims including Seemanchal are a big problem for the country.

Union minister Kailash Choudhary accused the opposition of giving shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators for the sake of vote bank and also helping them prepare fake documents. For the solution of the infiltrators, a government of nationalist ideology will have to be formed in the border areas of Bengal and Bihar.

Union Minister Chaudhary said that solving Bangladeshi infiltrators in Seemanchal is one of the first priority of BJP. He said that in the last 9 years, PM Modi made schemes keeping in mind the people of all sections. Everyone is getting the benefits of Modi’s schemes without any discrimination.

On the resignation of Santosh Suman, the Union Minister said that Taylor is still running, the film is yet to be released. Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar’s opposition unity, he said that Nitish Kumar is talking about adding opposition unity, while the corruption inside this government is so much that people with honest image are coming out. He said that there will be more pieces in the coming time.

On the occasion, BJP MLC Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said that there is great news for the people of Seemanchal. Now, on the initiative of the Central Government, medical studies will start in Purnea Medical College from next month. Which will be beneficial for the students studying medicine in this field. He said that it is the dream of PM Modi that medical college should be opened in every district. He said that the then Congress government had made a new law in the Parliament that the government would not open any new medical college. Later, Atal Bihari’s government started opening AIIMS and new medical college.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said that 7 years ago the Modi government at the center had sent money to the Bihar government to open new medical colleges in Purnia, Munger and Arrah and other districts. Attacking Nitish Kumar fiercely, he said that there is such a big negligence in this government, where in the last 7 years, on one hand, all the government medical colleges of other states have been built and are running for the last 3 years. Whereas in Bihar, instead of opening the college, the construction work of its buildings is going on.