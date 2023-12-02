Bangladesh’s electoral dynamics and democratic aspirations

As Bangladesh approaches the pivotal parliamentary elections scheduled for January 7, the political landscape unfolds against a backdrop of intricate dynamics involving protests, opposition boycotts, and the emergence of new players. The electoral discourse has become increasingly nuanced, particularly with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) spearheading a call for a boycott due to fundamental disagreements over the electoral process.

The BNP, in conjunction with smaller allies and left-wing factions, adamantly demands that the elections be conducted under the supervision of a non-partisan caretaker government, a proposition that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration has yet to acquiesce to. This impasse has created a multifaceted political scenario, with approximately one-third of the nation’s political parties opting not to partake in the upcoming electoral proceedings.

Contrasting this, the ruling Awami League (AL) and its allied parties have welcomed the election schedule, setting the stage for a clash of perspectives. The intensification of protests by the BNP and its affiliates, coupled with their insistence on Prime Minister Hasina’s resignation prior to the elections, adds an additional layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative. This friction takes place amid mounting allegations of authoritarian governance against the AL government, which has held sway since 2008.

The backdrop of the last two general elections in 2014 and 2018, marked by controversy, allegations of rigging, and the absence of a neutral caretaker government, amplifies the importance of ensuring a democratic and transparent electoral process in Bangladesh.

A noteworthy development in the lead-up to the elections is the emergence of new political entities, some of which have been formed by former BNP members. These parties, often dubbed “King’s parties,” suggest a connection to state patronage, raising questions about their independence and the fairness of their participation in the electoral process. This phenomenon introduces a dimension that could potentially provide international legitimacy to the Hasina government, even in the absence of the primary opposition party.

Critics argue that the government’s efforts to encourage opposition figures to participate through alternative parties raise concerns about the inclusivity and fairness of the electoral process. Allegations of coercion have surfaced, with claims that government officials pressured opposition leaders to contest the elections under the banner of what is colloquially termed “King’s parties”.

Amidst these developments, a government crackdown on the main opposition party has unfolded since mid-October, with thousands of arrests and allegations of harassment. The BNP contends that over 13,000 leaders and workers have been detained, leaving the party in a state of disarray and almost leaderless in the run-up to the elections.

In response to these unfolding events, international observers, including a Commonwealth mission and a joint team from the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute, are slated to monitor the pre-election situation and the electoral process. The participation of global observers underscores the international community’s vested interest in ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process in Bangladesh.

As the country stands at a critical juncture, navigating through the complexities of challenges and aspirations for democracy becomes paramount. The involvement of diverse political actors, international observers, and civil society is crucial in shaping an electoral process that upholds democratic principles and addresses the concerns raised by various stakeholders. Ultimately, the outcome of the upcoming elections will play a pivotal role in determining the future trajectory of Bangladesh’s political landscape.