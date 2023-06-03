Bank loan took the life of a farmer in Bareilly, he died by consuming poisonous substance after repeated calls to repay the loan

Bareilly. Bank loan took the life of a farmer in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The farmer had taken this loan for his daughter’s marriage. But, could not pay due to illness. Due to which repeated calls started coming from the bank regarding loan repayment. Along with this, the bank sent a notice. Distressed by this, the farmer ended his life by consuming poisonous substance. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. Along with this, the investigation of the matter has been started.

Ved Prakash (40 years), a resident of Narkheda, Rampur, had taken a loan from Pratham Bank branch of Rampur. Rahul, the son of the deceased told that the father had taken two loans. There was a loan of more than Rs 4 lakh in this. But, out of this, he could not repay the loan of Rs 1.19 lakh. I was getting repeated calls from the bank to repay the loan. Along with this, a notice was also sent from the bank. Ved Prakash was under stress due to not being able to repay the loan. He ate sulfaz under stress. When his health deteriorated, he was admitted for treatment. However, when the condition did not improve, he was admitted to the private medical college located in Fatehganj West, Bareilly. Here he died during treatment on Saturday. Bareilly’s Fatehganj West police station took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

money was spent on treatment

Rahul, the son of the deceased told that his father was injured in a road accident. Married the daughter with the loan amount. After this, father had an accident. He got his treatment done with the loan amount. Due to this the loan amount was spent. But, now he was always worried thinking about repaying the loan. Only after this the incident was executed.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly