Banka: More than 200 people fell ill after consuming poisonous food at the wedding ceremony, health department team reached

Around 200 people have fallen ill after consuming poisonous food at a wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Banka. It is being told that the incident is of Khida village of Chandan block. Here Babar Ansari’s son and daughter were married on June 8. A banquet was organized for the people involved in the marriage ceremony. In this people were fed chicken and rice. After eating this, people’s health started deteriorating from Friday. About 200 people fell ill in no time. The sick include 50 children and more than a hundred women.

There was a stir in the village due to ill health

It is being told that first one or two people started having headache and vomiting. After this, in a short while, the entire family of many houses in the village fell victim to this disease. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the team of District Administration and Health Department reached the village on 10th June. After this, a camp was organized for the treatment of people in the village itself. Meanwhile, the condition of many people worsened. After which he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. However, most of the people are being treated by the team at their homes. The condition of all the sick people is out of danger.

Chicken rice was arranged in the banquet

Babar Ansari told that his son Intiyam Ansari and daughter Khushbu Khatoon were married. After the marriage, arrangements were made for chicken and rice in the banquet for the people. After eating the feast, people’s health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon. After this, from June 10, the team of doctors is treating the people in the village. It has been told by the Health Department team that all the people have got food poisoning. Some people of the village complained that the chicken was a little raw, due to which the people of the village fell ill.

