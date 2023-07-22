Banks famous for losses and NPAs are now being discussed for record profits: PM

New Delhi, 22 July (Hindustan Times). Targeting the previous UPA government over corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that today India is one of the countries where the banking sector is considered to be the strongest, although this was not the case nine years ago. He said that this situation has been created due to the corrective measures taken by his government in this direction in the last nine years.

The Prime Minister was addressing over 70,000 newly recruited youth in various government departments at the Rozgar Mela on Saturday after handing over appointment letters through video conferencing. The Prime Minister said that there cannot be a better time than today to recruit the government as the new officers have got a golden opportunity to serve the nation in Amrit Kaal. He suggested that the priorities of the appointees should be to serve the people of the country and enhance ease of living, while also aligning themselves with the goals of a developed India. He said, “On this day in 1947, on July 22, the tricolor was accepted in its present form by the Constituent Assembly. It is a great motivation for all of you to get appointment letters for government service on this important day. It is a memorable day for you and a historic day for the country.

The Prime Minister talked about the banking sector in view of the fact that a large number of those who got appointment letters today are from the banking sector. He said that the banking sector plays a huge role in the expansion of the economy. Recalling the journey of the last nine years, Modi said, “Today India is one of those countries where the banking sector is considered to be the strongest, although nine years ago this was not the case.” He said that this situation has been created due to the corrective measures taken by the government in this direction in the last nine years.

Targeting the previous government regarding corruption, the Prime Minister said that there are many examples in the country of the kind of waste that happens when the selfishness of the government dominates the national interest. He said the “phone banking” scam was one of the biggest scams of the previous government as it broke the back of the banking system. He said that earlier, leaders close to a particular family used to call up banks and provide loans worth crores of rupees to their favourites. These loans were never repaid. This ‘phone banking’ scam was one of the biggest scams of the previous government, it broke the back of the banking sector of the country.

Modi asserted that after 2014, his government has taken several steps to help the sector, including strengthening the management of banks, merging small banks, bringing in professionalism and converting small banks into big banks. He said that by insuring deposits up to Rs 5 lakh, more than 99 per cent deposits have been protected, which has instilled a new confidence in the banking system. Banks were protected from losses by enactments such as the Bankruptcy Code. Apart from this, while cracking down on those who looted government properties, their properties are being attached and discussions are being held for record profits of banks known for losses and NPAs. The Prime Minister said public sector banks were earlier known for thousands of crores of losses and non-performing assets (NPAs), but now they are known for record profits.

The Prime Minister also praised the hard work and commitment of the banking sector employees in serving the people and executing various government schemes to help the poor and unorganized sectors through loans under the ‘Mudra’ scheme and to support women self-help groups. He appreciated the efforts of the banking sector in making the Jan Dhan Account Scheme a huge success by opening 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts. He said that it helped a lot in transferring money to the accounts of crores of women during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that at the time of independence, every citizen has taken a pledge to make India a ‘developed India’. Referring to the trust and attraction of India on the global stage in recent years, the Prime Minister emphasized that the next 25 years are very important for new recruits and for the country. He said, “All of us together have to take full advantage of the trust and attraction that has been created towards India in the world.”

Highlighting India’s rise among the world’s leading economies, the Prime Minister said, “India has climbed from the 10th position to the world’s fifth largest economy in just nine years. He also reiterated that today experts say that India will be among the top three economies of the world in the next few years. This will be an extraordinary achievement for the country.” He said that this will increase employment opportunities in every field and the income of common citizens will also increase.

The Prime Minister said that the recent NITI Aayog report found that 13 crore Indians have been brought above the poverty line in the last 5 years. He appreciated the hard work of the government servants in this and mentioned about the schemes for pucca houses, toilets and electricity connections. He said, “When these schemes reached the poor, their morale also increased. This success is a symbol of the fact that if we all together increase the efforts to remove poverty from India, then poverty can be completely eradicated from India.