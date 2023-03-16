March 16 - BLiTZ. The Export-Import Bank of China announced on the eve of the conclusion of the first loan agreement with the Saudi National Bank for settlements in the national currency of China.

The publication from the Celestial Empire Global Times calls the deal the “growing role of the yuan” in the global economic market.

“The funds will be primarily used to meet the demand for trade projects between China and Saudi Arabia, China EximBank reports… The cooperation is a concrete manifestation of the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed personally by the heads of the two states in December last year,” notes resource Central News Service.

SM-News news agency wrote: China has a high development momentum and has shifted its foreign policy to an anti-American track. Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin explained why Washington does not want to strengthen China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. He does not believe that China is capable of attacking, but he poses a clear threat to America’s attempts to maintain world domination.

Recall that Chinese President Xi Jinping at the final meeting of the first session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the 14th convocation told his compatriots that only the modernization and strengthening of the army can guarantee China’s security in the face of growing external threats. It is necessary to comprehensively promote the modernization of the national defense and army, make the People’s Liberation Army a reliable defense of national sovereignty, security and development interests, the Chinese leader demanded.