Barack Obama Row: ‘You will get the courage to name China’, Owaisi said on the Obama controversy, also took a dig at Manipur

Owais On Obama Row: Former US President Barack Obama recently gave a statement regarding the safety of Muslims in India. Regarding that statement of Obama, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is besieging the Modi government and the BJP at the Center. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said that he hopes Modi ji’s foreign travels will give him the courage to break his silence on the Manipur crisis and Chinese incursions.

Is anyone surprised that more ministers @PMOIndia Government are willing to attack a former US President than there are willing to name China, which continues to deny our soldiers right to patrol 26 out of 65 PPs in Ladakh?

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 26, 2023



Owaisi tweetedOwaisi has tweeted sarcastically on PM Modi. In his tweet, Owaisi has written that ‘Modi ji’s foreign trip will give him the courage to name China instead of bowing down to its bullying. He said that Manipur has been burning for the last eight weeks, so PM Modi will break his silence on Manipur as well. Owais alleged that more than 4000 weapons were looted from the state armory in Manipur and no action has been taken against anyone.

The number of ministers who attacked Obama is moreOwaisi also took a jibe at the media and said that leave aside the matter of Kashmir, imagine the well-planned outrage of our media if there is even a fraction of it in any state ruled by the opposition. Attacking the NDA government, Owaisi said that he claimed that more ministers are willing to attack a former US president than those who are willing to name China.

It is noteworthy that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and many other NDA leaders reacted to the statement given by former President Barack Obama regarding the security of Muslims in India during PM Modi’s visit. At the same time, Owaisi said that he wants to tell the Union Finance Minister that 20 crore Muslims of India have nothing to do with the leaders and Muslims of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Iran.

What was Barack Obama’s statementAccording to media reports, in an interview to a TV channel, former US President Barack Obama had said that if the rights of religious and ethnic minorities were not upheld, India could break up. In the context of the former US President’s Muslim lineage, he also suggested that it is appropriate to mention the issue during the discussion between Joe Biden and PM Modi.

Obama also said that he said that if he had talked to PM Modi, his agenda would have also focused on protecting Indian minorities. Obama also said that he would tell PM Modi that if you are not able to protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a high possibility that India will start falling apart at some point.