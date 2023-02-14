February 14, 2023, 14:36 ​​- BLiTZ – News Ukraine has already lost its statehood, and also lost several of its regions, which became part of the Russian Federation. This was stated in an interview with the BLiTZ by the military observer of Komsomolskaya Pravda Viktor Baranets.

The analyst stressed that Vladimir Putin warned the Ukrainian leadership about such a scenario five years ago.

“The country is governed not from the Ukrainian capital, but from Washington”

“Although, to be frank, Kyiv lost its sovereignty long before the start of the special operation,” the DOS interlocutor noted. “The country is governed not from the Ukrainian capital, but from Washington, which is openly spoken about both in Kyiv and in Washington itself!”

According to Baranets, there is a big question about what kind of Ukraine will remain after a special military operation. He stressed that the country can either be “completely demilitarized, with a new government and a constitution that clearly states that Ukraine is a state neutral and devoid of nuclear weapons,” or divided into three parts at once.

“It is neutral, non-nuclear, devoid of any foreign bases on its territory!”

“One of them, consisting of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye, Kherson, Nikolaev and Odessa regions, completely departs to Russia,” the military expert said. – The second part is a stub of Central Ukraine, not included in the Russian Federation, but under the complete control of Moscow. It is neutral, non-nuclear, devoid of any foreign bases on its territory.”

The third “piece” that Russia absolutely does not need is Western Ukraine, which “Poland can take for itself,” the analyst continued.

“This is my point of view, and you may not agree with it,” the DOS interlocutor said. “But I see only two scenarios for the future for Ukraine after the NWO: either a whole and friendly Russia, or fragmented into three stubs.”

Earlier, Viktor Baranets addressed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He warned the politician against placing military bases in Ukraine.

