February 22, 2023

The State Duma adopted a law suspending Russia’s participation in the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms. The document states that it comes into force on the day of its official publication. The decision to resume Russia’s participation in the treaty will be made by the head of state.

The correspondent of the BLiTZ turned to Viktor Barants, a military observer for Komsomolskaya Pravda, to find out whether Russia would now engage in nuclear testing, as previously stated.

“The world is overloaded with nuclear weapons!”

“This is a historic decision, which is by no means aimed at provoking a nuclear arms race,” the expert noted. – It was adopted to send a signal – and not only to the United States! The world is overloaded with nuclear weapons! And if we do not curb its further spread, everything may end up with the fact that there will be no more people on planet Earth.

The DOS interlocutor stressed that the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is, by and large, “a call for a nuclear world.”

“Having done this, we say: let’s develop new rules to curb the “nuclear genie”! Baranets said. – And not only the United States, but all countries that have “nuclear troops”, which, by the way, are already nine, should participate in this process! In particular, France and the UK, which are members of NATO, an organization that is already openly demonstrating its anti-Russian intentions.”

The military observer recalled the machinations that the Americans arranged when the time came for the prolongation of START-3 in 2021.

“Do you see what games were going on around this document?”

“Moscow has repeatedly appealed to Washington: let’s do something about the extension of the treaty! — said the expert. – The United States dragged on to the last, the bill literally already went to the days when they were still going to roll over one of the most important documents! But do you know what these cunning Americans came up with? They suggested to Putin that Russian hypersonic missiles and tactical nuclear weapons be included in the new version of START-3! Do you see what games were going on around this document?

The DOS interlocutor added that Russia refused Washington’s “smart-assed proposals” and announced that it was suspending its participation in START-3 in order for “the nuclear world to become more just and the nuclear genie to be securely sealed in its bottle.”

“Russia has several nuclear test sites”

“As for the nuclear weapons tests that our country can conduct if Putin’s signal remains unnoticed by the West, the Russian Federation has several nuclear test sites for such purposes,” Baranets noted. – There are at least three of them. Where exactly they are, I will not say – it was still not enough for someone to send satellites there to monitor the situation.

