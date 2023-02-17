Baranets on the change of commanders of military districts – DOS

February 17, 2023, 16:22 – BLiTZ – News

The change of four commanders of the military districts speaks of the priorities of the state. Today, military generals are considered the new elite of the country, its golden fund. They can count on rapid career growth and high positions. Such an assessment of the rotation of the commanders of the military districts was given to the BLiTZ by the KP military observer Viktor Baranets.

In Russia, the commanders of the Central, Western and Eastern and Southern military districts have changed. Relevant information is posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The Central Military District was headed by Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev. Lieutenant General Yevgeny Nikiforov has been appointed head of the Western Military District. Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov was appointed to the post of commander of the Eastern Military District. And Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev will lead the Southern Military District.

“It has to do with staff turnover. People who sniffed gunpowder are promoted to command positions. Today, fighting generals are especially valuable. And those commanders of the districts who were, they all went through a special operation. You look at them: the commander who was before, he has already gone through a special military operation, now there is a new rotation of combat generals. And this is absolutely right,” Viktor Baranets believes.

There is a personnel growth system in the army. And commanders with combat experience are of particular value today. That is what the current appointments point to.

“Of course, they are much more valuable than those who do not have this combat experience. And growing in position and rank, first of all, the one who went through the war, this is the golden fund of our army. Here they are, first of all, they are raised up the career ladder. Because a person who has been to the war, sniffed gunpowder, ate trench dust, saw blood, was wounded or shell-shocked, this person has the highest degree of right to teach soldiers and officers something, ”the military specialist concluded.

Earlier, analysts expressed the opinion that with the appointment of General Gerasimov as commander, the SVO will become rapid and end in 2023.

In turn, military specialist Knutov believes that the United States is preparing for a military conflict with China in 2025, and therefore is interested in completing a special operation in Ukraine. The West wants to concentrate its forces to solve new problems, considering China the main threat, the expert believes.