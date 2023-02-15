February 15, 2023, 19:01 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, whose possible resignation was previously reported in the Verkhovna Rada, said that he remains in his post. This official said in an interview with Reuters. He noted that he continues to hold the position, as President Volodymyr Zelensky asked him to do so.

The correspondent of the FAN turned to Viktor Barants, a military observer for Komsomolskaya Pravda, to find out why the announced resignation did not take place.

“There are always squabbles and muddy games around well-known figures, designed for suckers who attach too much importance to disinformation”

“Today, there is no minister left in the Ukrainian government, whose “imminent dismissal” would not be talked about by the Ukrainian press,” the expert noted. “There are always squabbles and murky games around well-known figures, designed for suckers who attach too much importance to disinformation.”

According to the DOS interlocutor, Reznikov “was bluffing when he said that he would obey any decision of the president.”

“You know that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has opened a huge criminal case related to the real military mafia, which was engaged in manipulations with finances from the supply of weapons,” said Baranets. “Two or even three deputy ministers got caught on this, and the Ukrainian Themis began to get close to him.”

The military analyst believes that Reznikov “smelled the smell of fried food” and decided to play it safe by publicly talking about his loyal attitude towards Zelensky.

“The army will start to lose – Reznikov will say that Zaluzny is to blame!”

“There is another version why the head of the Ministry of Defense was not fired after all,” the expert added. – Reznikov is an extremely obedient figure, a glove put on the hand of the president of the country, who does only what is ordered. And whether he leaves in the end or not depends on the situation. The army will start to lose – Reznikov will say that Zaluzhny is to blame! It is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after all, who controls the troops on the battlefield, and not he.”

The interlocutor of the DOS noted that during the conduct of hostilities, rumors about the possible resignation of the Minister of Defense of one of the parties “are devoured too relish by the media.”

“I think that all these talks are absolutely useless,” said Baranets. “When it is necessary to ease criticism against him, Zelensky will definitely “sell” Reznikov at a higher price, but not before.”

Earlier, Viktor Baranets spoke about the future of Ukraine after the special operation. According to him, this country will turn into “three cores.”

