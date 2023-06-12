Bareilly: A fight at a liquor party at night turned into an incident of theft from a temple during the day.

Bareilly : Faheem, a resident of Bajheda village under Aliganj police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was drinking alcohol with his friends from another community behind the temple built in the village. While drinking alcohol, there was an argument between the three about something. This argument turned into a fight in no time. After this both the friends from the other community thrashed Faheem fiercely. The injured Faheem told the accused to complain to the police. To avoid police action, the accused tied Faheem with a rope there.

Police registered a case of theft

After this, the villagers were gathered by accusing them of stealing harmonium and dholak from the temple. On the information of the villagers, the night in-charge of Aliganj police station Surajpal reached the spot with the force. He saved the injured from the crowd and brought him to the police station. After this, the police registered a case of theft on Tahrir. However, the accused say that he was stealing from the temple. The villagers caught him and informed the police.

In this case the inspector said

In this case, Aliganj police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh told that a case of theft in the temple is being registered. Accused Faheem’s son Shakeel will be sent to jail soon. He said that he is taking action on the basis of Tahrir. In this case, night officer Surajpal says that there was a fight after drinking alcohol. After this thrashed. After this, there was a ruckus in the temple alleging theft. Taking him hostage, he brought the harmonium of the temple and kept the drum near him. Went to jail in another case in the morning. After this the correct information happened.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

