Bareilly: A young man raped a girl student by hiding her religion, got her pregnant on the pretext of marriage, FIR on 6 including the accused

Bareilly : In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a student trapped the girl student in a love trap by hiding her religion. After this, there is an allegation of rape on the pretext of marriage. Police has registered an FIR against 6 family members including the accused. A girl student, a resident of Devarnia, Nagar Panchayat of Bareilly Dehat, used to come by train to Rajendranagar in the city to study coaching. In his train, he met a student resident of a village in Bhojipura police station area. This student also studied in the same coaching.

According to the FIR, the accused student trapped the student in Premjal. After this, she raped for many years on the pretext of marriage. Due to which the student became pregnant. She was aborted. The victim pressurized the accused to convert to religion by making a video. After this, the student came to know about her religion. The victim student reached the house of the accused. After this, an FIR has been lodged against the accused as well as his father, mother, brother and sister. Police has started investigation after registering the case.

FIR after complaint on Twitter

The victim student alleges that the accused assaulted her for opposing the change of religion. With this he was thrown out of the house. Both of them lived in Bareilly. The accused student is accused of causing an abortion at a nursing home in Hafizganj by giving abortion medicine. Along with this, he was also threatened to kill if he opened his mouth. In this case, the complaint of the victim student was tweeted on the police Twitter. Following the instructions of the officers, Devarnia police station has registered an FIR against the accused student.

what did the inspector tell

Inspector Devarnia Indra Kumar says that an FIR has been registered on the basis of the student’s complaint. Medical of the girl student has also been done. Raids are being done to arrest the accused.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

