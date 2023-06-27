Bareilly: Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29, the organization associated with Dargah Ala Hazrat appeals – do not throw the remains of animals in the open

Bareilly: Eid ul Azha (Bakrid) is on June 29 in the country. But before this, Farman Hasan Khan, (Farman Mian), the general secretary of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, an organization of Dargah Ala Hazrat, has issued a message regarding the sacrifice. He asked the Muslims to sacrifice the animal and the photos and videos during its sacrifice went viral on social media. Told not to do it. Said, don’t sacrifice in the open at all.

Farman Miyan of Qazi-e-Hindustan Mufti Asjad Raza Qadri (Asjad Miyan) said that this time the festival of Eid-ul-Azha in India will be celebrated across the country on June 29 i.e. Thursday. He appealed to all the Muslims to do the sacrifice in a closed place. Never do it in open space or public place. Animal waste (not used). Dig a pit and bury it in the ground. Along with this, blood should not flow in the drains. Told to take care of this also.

Bareilly: Fake toilet cleaner being sold in the market, consignment recovered, arrested accused used to order cartons and wrappers from Uttarakhand

Namaz will be held from 6 am

Farman Miyan told that the prayer of Eid-ul-Azha will be offered from 6 am to 10 am. After this the process of sacrifice will start. In Eid-ul-Azha, Muslims make sacrifices in the path of Allah for three days. This cycle will continue from sunrise on June 29 to sunset on July 1. He said that it is Wajib on every Nisab (Sharai Maldar) Muslim to sacrifice. This festival is remembered for the sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim Alaihissalam and Prophet Hazrat Ismail Alaihissalam.

Three days are special for sacrifice

The 10th, 11th and 12th of the Islamic month of Zilhijjah are special days for sacrifice. In the sacrifice, sheep, goat, goat, dumba should be an animal only from the side of a man. But, seven people can participate in the big animal. After the sacrifice, its meat is divided into three parts. According to Shariah, it is ordered to keep one part of the meat for the poor, the second part for the relatives and the third part for the family members.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haVRAKr8oA8)