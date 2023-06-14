Bareilly: Ban on new permits for autos, cancellation of permits for 25 vehicles running in the countryside

Bareilly : New permits for autos have been banned in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. No new auto permit will be issued. However, the acceptance letter of CNG auto tempo issued from Dehat (Rural) centers will be issued. On the instructions of Commissioner Saumya Aggarwal, permits for 25 autos, tempos and taxis permitted in the countryside have been canceled for plying in the city. But vehicles with rural permits of Faridpur, Rithora, Fatehganj West, and Devchara have been allowed to reach the city limits. But these autos will not ply within the urban area. Action will be taken if the ride is full. There are more than 1000 auto tempos within 16 kilometer radius of Devchara road. It was decided to reduce their number.

Issue of non transfer of permit raised

The officials of the Auto Union raised the issue of non-transfer even after the auto was sold years ago. On this, the commissioner gave permission to transfer the permit. With this, 9 out of 10 old cases were approved.

Auto parking will be fixed soon in the city

Bareilly city has more than 1200 auto rickshaws. But they don’t have parking. Due to which auto operators have to face problems. The matter was raised by the Auto Rickshaw Union Gurudarshan. On this, the commissioner talked about earmarking a place for auto parking. She said that this will also end illegal parking in the city. Will also get rid of jam.

Badaun government lawyer died while catching train at Bareilly Junction, know how he died

Permits for vehicles older than 20 years will be cancelled.

Old autos, tempos and taxis are blowing excessive smoke on the city roads. Due to which pollution is increasing in the city. That’s why it was decided to cancel the permit of 20 year old vehicle.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lidquwaNtjc)