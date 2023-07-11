Bareilly: BJP engaged in local equation, know caste participation in SP’s 49-member committee

Bareilly : Caste equations prove to be very successful in the politics of UP. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, takes special care of caste equations. However, SP has been accused of ignoring caste equations as well as the base vote (Yadav-Muslim) for a long time. In the newly announced organization of Bareilly SP, the leaders of the Yadav community are very upset due to not getting the main responsibility.

The Yadav leader was expected to get the command of the Bareilly SP organization for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Because, the number of Yadav voters may be less in Bareilly Lok Sabha. But, Yadav voters are in decisive numbers in Bareilly’s Amla Lok Sabha. Due to the neglect of the SP chief in the assembly elections, a lot of votes went to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and the UP assembly elections 2022.

To garner these votes, the BJP, which is trying to make a hat-trick in power at the Centre, is preparing to hand over the command of the Amla organization to a young leader of the Yadav community. So that along with Amla, there can be political benefits in Bareilly, Badaun and Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha.

Prominent leaders of the mandal are trying to get him the responsibility of the BJP organization. Along with this, MPs are also in favor. However, a leader of the party is trying to give the command of the organization to the youth leader of Vaish Samaj, but if reliable sources of the BJP are to be believed then the Yadav leader is sure to get the command.

BJP occupied Amla Lok Sabha for 15 years

Amla Lok Sabha seat of Bareilly has been occupied by the Congress for a long time. But, after this SP also won twice. Sarvraj Singh had once won on a JDU ticket, but in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, this seat went to the BJP’s account. Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi had won from here.

He defeated SP candidate and sitting BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap by a small margin. Although she returned to her Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha, she played a key role in getting Dharmendra Kashyap a ticket from the BJP. From this seat, Dharmendra Kashyap is a Member of Parliament after winning the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket with a huge margin.

This is the new committee of SP

The SP had a crushing defeat in Bareilly in the UP municipal elections. After this, the hope of reshuffle in the organization was being expressed. But, SP has once again given the responsibility of district president to Shivcharan Kashyap. Sanjeev Yadav is the general secretary in his new committee. In the party, including the District General Secretary, 12 people from the Yadav community have been given responsibility in the organization, while only 6 people from the Muslim community have been given a place in the 49-member committee, but 6 people from the Kashyap community have also been given the responsibility. There are allegations of not taking care of caste equations in the organization. 7 vice-presidents have been appointed in Bareilly’s committee.

In this, Tanveer ul Islam, Manohar Singh Patel, Tariq Little, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Nadeem Ali, Vijender Yadav and Ravindra Singh Yadav have been made. Gaurav Jaiswal has been made the treasurer. Brijesh Srivastava, Rajesh Singh Yadav, Thakur Chandrapal Singh, Drona Kashyap, Mayank Shukla Monty, Khalid Rana, Atul Parashari, Mohammad Akram, Amit Singh, Mohar Singh, Sanjeev Yadav, Pramod Singh Yadav, Prempal Maurya, Vishal Kashyap, as secretaries. This is Manohar Lal Gangwar. Along with this, Santosh Yadav, Ompal Yadav, Vikram Kashyap, Haji Wafa Urrahman, Shivam Kashyap, Sompal, Lal Bahadur, Chaudhary Amit Singh, Sanjeev Yadav, Naveen Kashyap, Shivam Maurya, Narottam Gangwar, Sharadveer Yadav, Bhajanlal, Rajshekhar as members. , Guruprasad Kale, Naresh Solanki, Arvind Yadav, Shailendra Maurya, Shiv Kumar Prajapati, Vipin Yadav, Sonu James, Meena Shakya, and Neelam Verma have been made.

BJP expected to change 40 district presidents

It has been almost a year since BJP’s state president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary took charge of the organization. However, his team has not been announced in the districts. Due to the MLC and civic elections, the announcement of the new organization was constantly being postponed. But, now before the Lok Sabha elections, 40 to 50 district presidents of BJP are set to change. Along with this, a big change is also expected in the district organizations. BJP has 98 organizational districts in UP.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly