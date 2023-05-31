Bareilly: BSP Chief Mayawati upset with the defeat of the body elections, summoned the report of those who defeated the candidates, know the new plan

Bareilly : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is losing one election after another. The party’s mass base is continuously decreasing. Only one seat was won in the UP assembly elections. The vote share of the party came down to only 13 percent. BSP Chief Mayawati is very upset due to continuous defeat. However, he had high hopes for the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023. Nothing came to the hands of the BSP in this election also. In the civic elections of the year 2017, he had won 2 corporations from 16 municipal corporations. This time, due to the increase of one municipal corporation, there were 17 municipal corporations, but both the corporations were snatched from the hands of the BSP. BSP’s graph has also come down in municipality and town panchayats.

BSP has won 16 out of 200 Nagar Palikas in UP, and only 37 out of 545 Nagar Panchayats have been won by BSP candidates. This is also much less than last time. Now BSP Chief Mayawati is very upset with the results of the civic elections. He has called for the report of the leaders involved in anti-party activities from the organization officials of the districts including Bareilly. Along with this, a report has also been sought of the leaders who defeated the party candidates. Action is certain to be taken after this report comes. It is said that BSP leaders had placed bets on independent candidates in most of the districts. A report has also been sought from such leaders. Now instructions have been given to re-establish the organization of BSP Pramukh Mandal, Booth and Sector Incharge. The exercise to remove inactive office bearers has also started.

“Vote our rule, yours will not work”

BSP chief Mayawati is very concerned about the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The party’s poor performance in this election can also lead to the national status of the party. Regarding this, Mayawati has instructed the office bearers of the organization to run the “Vote Hamara Raj Tumhara Nahi Chalega” campaign from village to village. With this he could win in the Lok Sabha.

Confused about BSP alliance

The BSP chief is not keen on forging an alliance with any party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He is trying to win the election on his own. That’s why he insisted on Dalit-Muslim alliance in the civic elections. But, it proved to be a flop. The BSP fielded Muslim candidates in 11 out of 17 municipal corporations.

With the support of BJP again and again the vote started decreasing.

An old BSP leader said that party chief Mayawati praises the policies of the BJP from time to time. Along with this, she has been seen standing with the BJP on the issue of the election of the President or the inauguration of the new Lok Sabha. Vote bank is slipping away.

version

The party has started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The loopholes of the defeat in the civic elections are being searched. Along with this, the inactive office bearers will be removed and new people will be given the responsibility.

Jaipal Singh, District President BSP Bareilly

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

