Bareilly: Captain took action on negligent policemen, station in-charge suspended, 5 line spot including inspector

Bareilly: Prabhakar Chowdhary, the firebrand SSP (Captain) of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has once again taken action against the negligent policemen late on Wednesday night. In the rape case of Bhamora police station area, Bhamora police station chief Rohit Sharma was suspended for giving investigation against the rules to the head constable as well as for pressuring the agreement. Apart from this, Inspector Fatehganj East Arvind Kumar, Jogi Nawada Chowki in-charge Sushil Kumar of Baradari Police Station, Sudhir Kumar, in-charge of Kankartola Chowki, Head Constable Parmanand Singh, Constable Muhammad Kamil, and Mohit Pawar were put on the line on charges of betting. This created a stir in the police department. Captain has taken action against more than 100 policemen.

Rape case was registered on the instructions of the court

On the instructions of the court, a report of rape was registered in Bhamora police station of Bareilly countryside. Station in-charge Rohit Sharma gave its interpretation to Chief Constable Ram Prakash Yadav. Ram Prakash took Rs 30,000 from the plaintiff and Rs 70,000 from the defendant in the name of helping him in the investigation. This matter came to the notice of SSP. It was suspended only after this. The SSP suspended station in-charge Rohit Sharma on the allegation that despite not being authorized, he allotted deliberations to the chief constable. In such a situation, gross negligence of the station in-charge has come to the fore.

Amla Kotwal sent OP Gautam to East

SSP has handed over the command of Fatehganj East Police Station to Inspector Omprakash Gautam of Amla Kotwali. Inspector Satish Kumar, posted in EOIC Economics Cell, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Amla police station. OP Gautam was posted in Amla for a long time. However, Arvind Kumar, who was removed from Fatehganj East police station, has been sent to the line.

