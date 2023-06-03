Bareilly: Commercial gas cylinder became cheaper by Rs 83, diesel-petrol prices increased, know full details

Bareilly: Consumers of commercial (business) gas cylinders have got a big relief in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Here the commercial gas cylinder has become cheaper by Rs.83. The 19 kg commercial cylinder in Bareilly was priced at Rs 1909. The reason for it being cheaper by Rs 83 has become Rs 1826. Along with this, a reduction of up to Rs 6600 has been registered in the prices of airplane fuel. This reduction has been done due to low prices in the international market. However, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has not been reduced. It will remain old.

Mohinder Kumar, regional manager of Indian Oil Corporation, says that the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has come down by Rs 83. But there is no change in the price of domestic gas cylinders. Airplane fuel has also decreased. A reduction of up to Rs 6600 has been recorded in the price of the fuel company. The cost of a 14.200 kg domestic gas cylinder in Bareilly is Rs.1121. It was earlier Rs 1071. But due to an increase of Rs 50 in March, it has become Rs 1121. In the last 9 months, the price of domestic gas cylinder has increased by Rs 57.

Increase in the price of petrol and diesel

The prices of petrol and diesel are continuously increasing in Bareilly. Petrol has become costlier by 57 paise and diesel by 55 paise. Due to which petrol in Bareilly has become Rs.96.83 per litre, diesel Rs.90 per litre. Earlier on May 29, the price of diesel petrol had increased.

Demand to hang Sahil, the killer of minor girl raised in Bareilly, Muslim organization sent memorandum to PM

Expectation of relief in the price of domestic gas cylinder

There has been a decrease in the prices of petroleum products in the international market. Due to which the commercial gas cylinder has become cheaper by Rs.83. But now the prices of domestic gas cylinders are also expected to come down. This will greatly benefit the common consumer. This shortfall is expected to happen in the assembly elections of 5 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWYWudK6eec)