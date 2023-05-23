Bareilly: Congress begins preparations for Lok Sabha elections, will make public problems an issue

Bareilly: After the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023, the Congress has started preparations for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Congress state president, former MP Brijlal Khabri held a meeting with the Congressmen of Bareilly. After reviewing the civic elections, he gave tips regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

State President Brijlal Khabri said that preparations for the Lok Sabha elections should be started from now itself. For this, the need to make the organization more dynamic was told. Said, continued to protest on public problems. Along with the Vidhansabha, organize small programs and seminars at the tehsil, block level. Along with this, more and more people will have to join the Congress party through membership drive.

The state president said that in the states where the Congress party is in power, give information about public interest plans and programs being run by the Congress party. Told the need to spread their propaganda more and more. Provincial President of Braj Province Yogesh Dixit, District President of Bareilly Mirza Ashfaq Saklaini, Congress Committee member Krishna Kant Sharma, Congress spokesperson Dr. KB Tripathi etc. were present.

Expressed happiness on the result of civic elections

During the review meeting, the State President expressed great happiness. Mirza Chaman Saqlaini of Congress registered victory in Bareilly’s Nagar Panchayat Sirauli. Along with this, candidates in many civic bodies contested strongly. Congress candidates won in 3 out of 80 wards of Municipal Corporation.

There will be change in the organization

State President Brijlal Khabri will soon announce his state committee. Along with this, there is bound to be a change in the Bareilly organization. There are many complaints regarding the metropolitan organization of Bareilly. This complaint has been made by the candidates for civic body elections.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

