Bareilly: Cyclone Biporjoy’s break on the speed of trains, many trains including Ala Hazrat Express canceled

Bareilly : The Indian Railways (Indian Railways) has issued an alert regarding the possibility of the arrival of cyclonic storm Biporjoy by meteorologists. Railway Board has issued guidelines to all zonal officers for rail operations. Along with this, many major trains have been canceled from the night of 13 to 15. Railway’s Loco Pilot (LP), and Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) have been instructed to control the speed of the train. Trains have been asked to be secured on the arrival of cyclonic storm Biporjoy. The storm is expected to make landfall between June 13 and 15.

North Eastern Railway (NER) has canceled 19269 Porbandar Express passing through Bareilly Junction on June 15 due to cyclonic storm Biporjoy. This train will not come to Bareilly. This train runs between Muzaffarpur station of Bihar and Porbandar. Along with this, Ala Hazrat, which runs daily between Bareilly via Moradabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Ajmer-Bhuj, has also been canceled between many stations. 14321 Bareilly – Bhuj Express operated from Bareilly Junction is canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj station on 14th June. Similarly, 14 312 Ala Hazrat Express has been canceled between Bhuj-Chandlodia on 13th June. This train will go till Bhuj.

Along with this, 14312 Ala Hazrat Express commencing on June 15 will be diverted between Bhuj- Palampur, 14311 Ala Hazrat Express commencing on June 13 between Palanpur-Bhuj and 14322 Bhuj- Bareilly Express commencing on June 14 will be diverted between Bhuj- Palanpur stations. The beach has been cancelled. Railways has informed the passenger about the cancellation of trains. Passengers are very upset due to the cancellation of trains.

Some more trains are expected to be canceled due to cyclonic storm Biporjoy. Railways has sought information from stations about trains going towards Gujarat and Rajasthan.

