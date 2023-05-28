Bareilly: In the case of murder, the relatives had to protest for justice, the police registered an FIR against 49 people.

Bareilly : A young man was beaten to death 10 days ago in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Angered by this, the relatives and people of the colony had blocked the road in front of the Prem Nagar police station. In this case, Premnagar police station has registered a case against two brothers, mother, brother-in-law of the deceased and 45 other unknown people.

what was the matter

Actually, on May 18, Vimal went to meet Monu’s brother in the neighborhood. When the door did not open when he knocked on the door of the house, he started calling on the terrace. Meanwhile, Monu came and started accusing him of molesting his wife. The mother of the deceased Rama Devi told that Monu, Fakki, Chhaiya and Rajat had beaten Vimal to death.

Angered by this, the family members blocked the road in front of the Prem Nagar police station in protest against the police action. Its police made a video. SI Saurabh Yadav of Premnagar police station has lodged the report. He told in the recorded report that on May 18, the post-mortem of Vimal of Surkha Bankhana took place.

The relatives demonstrated by keeping the dead body in the police station

After the post-mortem, the relatives and the crowd blocked the dead body at five o’clock in the evening by raising slogans in front of the police station gate. The police tried to convince the family members. But, he did not agree. The relatives were asked to cremate the dead body, but they were adamant on demanding the arrest of the accused. The police had made a video of the jam. Due to the jam, the commuters coming and going from this route were in trouble and the traffic was interrupted for an hour.

There was a long jam during the demonstration

People present in emergency vehicles had to face trouble due to the jam. There were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. Police made video. In this, the deceased’s brothers Kamal and Arjun, Rama Devi, the deceased’s brother-in-law Rajkumar and 45 other unknown people blocked the jam for about an hour. Premnagar police has registered a case against all. Along with this, the investigation of the matter has been started.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR5kRoCYRkc)