Bareilly: Innocent locked in car while playing hide and seek, died of suffocation, chaos in the house

Bareilly : Madhu (3 years), daughter of Kunwar Sen Saxena, a resident of Ballei Bhagwantpur village under Visaratganj police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was playing hide and seek with the children near the house. During this, the girl hid in a car parked near the house while playing hide and seek. The car door got locked from inside. After this, the girl tried a lot to get out, but she could not get out. He died of suffocation.

In the evening, the relatives started searching for Madhu. But she was nowhere to be found. After this, the girl was found in the car parked on the way home, and she was lying unconscious on the back seat of the car. Foam was coming from his mouth. The family got scared because of this. Those people immediately reached the doctor for treatment in the local hospital. The doctor of the hospital declared Madhu dead. After this there was chaos in the family. Within no time, a crowd of relatives gathered along with the people of the village. Everyone was sad after this incident. Dead Madhu has been cremated on the banks of the river passing near the village.

Madhu was the youngest among the children of the house.

Kunwar Sen Saxena has three children. Madhu was the youngest among them. There was uproar in the house after his death. Dead Madhu’s mother Sunita is in bad condition by crying.

Ram Sevak lost his life by mistake

It is said that Ramsevak of the village had bought Mahindra’s Bolero car a few months ago. He had returned from Bareilly by car in the evening. During this he did not lock the car. Due to which the girl hid inside the car. When the gate of the car was locked, the girl died due to lack of oxygen inside. Had the gate of the car been closed, this accident might not have happened.

