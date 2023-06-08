Bareilly: Interstate tractor thief gang busted, police seized 15 vehicles, 5 arrested

Bareilly : The Faridpur police station of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has busted the tractor stealing gang from 7 states including UP, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Police arrested 5 thieves and seized 15 tractors. They used to steal tractors and sell them to people. Police is interrogating the accused thieves. Many big revelations are expected from them.

Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal, Haseeb, resident of Mohalla Mirdhan of Municipality Faridpur, Niyamatullah, resident of Uncha Mohalla and Muhammad Chand, resident of Bisalpur Road, used to park stolen tractors by building a godown on Shahjahanpur Road bypass. They used to prepare fake papers and sell them fraudulently. The police arrested all the five accused. 15 stolen tractors have been recovered from the godown.

Documents not found for tractors

These tractors belong to many companies. The accused told the police that we buy and sell tractors in the greed of getting more profit by buying tractors from tractor sellers. We do not have any tractor papers at present. On the basis of the chassis number of the stolen tractor, the thefts were done from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Mainpuri, Firozabad etc. of Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered 15 tractors

On the basis of the recovered tractor, the police has registered an FIR in Faridpur police station under crime number 291/2023 under sections 420 and 414. Sub-inspectors Subhash Kumar, Akhil Kumar, Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj, head constables Intezar Ahmed, Omsharan, Prashant Malik, and Vinay Kumar were included in the team that disclosed the tractor theft. Inspector Dayashankar Singh told that 15 stolen tractors have been recovered. Along with this, the inquiry is going on.

Report- Muhammad Sajid Bareilly

