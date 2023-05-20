Bareilly: Life imprisonment to 2 convicts on charges of murder, transaction of Rs.

Bareilly : In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a person was murdered in the transaction of money. In the hearing of this case, 2 murder convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment. However, another case was filed for this. Because, first the report was lodged against the wrong people. Both the convicts have been punished with life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 each. Apart from this, the person who steals mobile from a moving train has been sentenced by the court to 3 years.

Kunwar Sen of Dholakvari village was murdered in November 2016.

On November 20, 2016, the dead body of Kunwar Sen, a resident of Dholakwari village under Amla police station area of ​​Bareilly Dehat, was found in a field in the village. Former Pradhan Bholaram gave this information to the relatives of the deceased. At that time Umesh Maurya, the son of the deceased, had written a report of the father’s murder on Pappu etc. of the village itself. His allegation was that the father had bought 4 bighas of land from Pappu of the village 15-16 years back. But, after some time Pappu’s wife Savitri came to her father with her daughter Sunita and son-in-law. He said that take back the money for the land, and return the land. Father refused.

The son later got the FIR registered in the names of others.

After this the father was murdered. This case was going on, but in the meantime, on April 10, 2017, Raju Maurya, the second son of the deceased Kunvarsen, gave a second complaint to the police. Raju Maurya said that the people who are accused of killing their father are innocent. His father was murdered by Bhimsen Maurya of the village and his nephew Omprakash Maurya. These people used to buy and sell father’s rice.

The accused had taken Rs 1.50 lakh from the father. This account is noted in the diary. Bhimsen and his nephew Omprakash killed their father in greed of money. After the investigation of this case, the charge sheet against Bhimsen Maurya and Omprakash Maurya was presented in the court. Public prosecutor Reetram Rajput presented 12 witnesses on behalf of the prosecution. After this, both the convicts have been punished with life imprisonment and a fine of 20-20 thousand.

Mobile thieves sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Apart from this, on November 20, 2019, the mobile of Vrajesh Kumar, who was traveling with his daughter in Triveni Express, was stolen. Its report was lodged. This mobile was recovered from Bhanu Pratap on 20 January 2020. The court has convicted the accused Bhanu Pratap and sentenced him to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of 5 thousand.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ElaNBytiMA)