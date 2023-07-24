Bareilly: Long queues of Shiva devotees for Jalabhishek in pagoda, temple converted into camp

Bareilly : In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on the third Monday of Sawan i.e. today, Kanwariyas and devotees offered prayers by performing Jalabhishek in Shiva temples. There was a lot of crowd in the temples since morning. Due to which a lot of police force was deployed for the security of the temples as well as the kanwariyas. Life-safe gifts (plants) were given to Kanwariyas and devotees returning home after worshiping in temples. How important are trees for their life. This was also explained. Along with this appealed to take care of the plants.

Bareilly immersed in Shiva devotion on the third Monday of Sawan. In the temples of the city, there was a huge crowd since morning to offer prayers to the kanwariyas and devotees. Devotees performed Jalabhishek in the pagoda. Along with this the Shivalaya resounded with the shouts of Har Har Mahadev. However, on the third Monday also the crowd of Kanwariyas is said to be less. The police left no stone unturned in the security arrangements of Kanwaris and temples.

Police was stationed at various places on the route of the kanwariyas. Shiva temples were decorated from Sunday evening itself. Kanwarias reached the city’s Shiva temples with water from Kachla Ghat in Badayun and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The kanwariyas coming to the city were welcomed with flowers at various places. After this, the kanwariyas asked for their wishes by performing Jalabhishek in the pagoda of the temple.

In the temples, devotees visited Lord Shiva, worshiped and performed Jalabhishek. The doors of the temples were opened for the devotees from Monday morning itself. Arrangements were made for worship, consecration and darshan in separate queues for women and men by placing bamboo bats in the temples. However, since Sunday night itself, groups of Shiva devotees had started coming to have darshan of Lord Shiva.

Know in which temples gifts were distributed

Devotees visiting Bareilly’s 7 Nath Temple, Gaurishankar Guldiya, Siddhababa Temple and Idjagir Temple were presented with a sapling of Kalpavriksha as a divine boon. Everyone has been given the responsibility regarding this Kalpavriksha Maha Abhiyan. Its purpose is to increase the forest cover area in the district, and to take proper care of the planted plants. Under this scheme, more than 75 thousand saplings will be distributed.

SSP distributed gifts in Bankhandinath temple

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chowdhary visited Shri Vankhandinath Temple of Baradari Police Station area to maintain peace and law and order on the third Monday of Sawan month. He distributed 5100 saplings as Prasad to Kavadis, devotees, Bholejans and their family members under Kalp tree planting (campaign) at Shri Vankhandinath temple itself. During this other officers were also present.

Route diversion will end from tonight

Route diversion was implemented from 5 pm on Friday evening for the third Monday of Sawan (Shravan month). Passengers are facing a lot of trouble due to route diversion. However, the National Highway has been made one way. Removed from Bareilly to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Moradabad, Narora, Bulandshahr, Bada Bypass. But, suddenly going on the link road, the passers-by went astray. Before sending the passengers to the new route, flexes and hoardings of the route chart were not installed on the road. Pedestrians lost their way. However, this route diversion will end from 8 pm on Monday night. This route diversion will be applicable from 8 pm every Friday.

Police personnel lashed with body worn cameras

In the Shiva temples of Bareilly city, 25 percent of Shiva devotees bring water from Haridwar and 75 to 80 percent from Kachla Ganga Ghat in Badaun. However, a large number of police personnel were deployed for the security of the Kanwariyas. In this, the body-worn of many police personnel were in the camera. He was watching from the cameras.

Bus fare not reduced, passengers angry

Due to Sawan, roadways buses are being taken out of diverted routes. Because of this the buses have to run extra. Due to which roadways has increased the fare of buses on routes like Delhi, Badaun, Mathura, Agra, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad and Lucknow etc. Passengers have to pay an additional fare ranging from Rs.10 to Rs.30. Passengers are upset with this. Let us tell you that Bareilly via Rampur, Moradabad-Delhi highway has been made one-way. Due to this the operation of vehicles has become difficult. Due to this, accidents have increased on the highway.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

