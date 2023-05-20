Bareilly: Mafia Ashraf’s brother-in-law Saddam increased the tension of police, Interpol’s help can be taken for arrest

Bareilly : The Bareilly Police of Uttar Pradesh is very worried about the arrest of Saddam, the brother-in-law of Mafia Ashraf with a reward of one lakh. Accused Saddam is absconding for a long time. But, meanwhile, Saddam’s photo of Dubai is going viral on social media. These photos are old or Saddam in Dubai. STF and SIT have started its investigation.

However, it is discussed that Saddam has fled to Dubai from Hubli Airport in Karnataka. However, there is no official confirmation of this. In search of Saddam, the matter of scanning the CCTV footage of the airport is coming to the fore. Mafia Ashraf’s brother-in-law Saddam is accused of making arrangements for Ashraf, who is in jail, by staying in a colony in Bareilly. Due to which a report was filed against many people including Ashraf, Saddam at Bithri Chainpur police station.

Many people including Mohammad Raza alias Lalla Gaddi are in jail in this case. On the other hand, Mafia Atiq and Ashraf were murdered in Prayagraj last days. Police has raided many places from Nepal and Uttarakhand in search of Saddam. But, he was not found. At the same time, the discussions about him being in Dubai have intensified. There is also talk of issuing a Red Corner notice against him, while there is talk of taking the help of Interpol at the international level.

Charge sheet filed against 5 including Ashraf’s henchmen Lalla Gaddi

The city’s Baradari police station has filed a charge sheet against Ashraf’s henchmen Lalla Gaddi and 5 others. Jamal, a resident of Hajiapur in the city, had accused him of demanding extortion for the possession of the plot. He said that he lives in Punjab and does zari work. However, when the work on the plot was started in February, Lalla Gaddi threatened him. Due to the fear of Lalla Gaddi, the work was stopped. But, when he went to jail, after that the report was lodged.

This jail worker was suspended

Bareilly Jail’s Deputy Jailor (Carpal) Rajeev Kumar Mishra, Deputy Jailor Durgesh Pratap Singh, Jail Border (Constable) Brijveer Singh, Manoj Gaur, Danish Mehndi, Dalpat Singh were suspended. This action was taken by DG Jail Anand Kumar after investigation. Earlier constable Shiv Hari Awasthi has been suspended. Along with this, Shiv Hari Awasthi and constable Manoj Gaur, currently posted in Pilibhit jail, have been sent to jail.

Report- Muhammad Sajid Bareilly

