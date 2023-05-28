Bareilly: Mufti Asjad Raza Khan said – Provide secular education to your children, keep girls away from mobile

Bareilly : Urs-e-Tajushshariya concluded on Saturday night with Kul Sharif. A large number of Akidtmand participated (participated) in the Urs. On the occasion of 5th Urs, Mufti Muhammad Asjad Raza Khan Qadri talked about providing religious and worldly education to the children. During this, he said keep your girls away from mobiles. He asked the Muslims to establish Namaz. He further said that avoid lies and crimes.

Along with this, light was thrown on the life of Tajushshariya Mufti Akhtar Raza Khan (Azhari Miyan). He said, live your life according to the Hadith of Hazrat Sallallaho Tala Alehi Wasallam and give the message of love. On the other hand, the national vice-president of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, Urs in-charge Salman Hasan Khan (Salman Miya) told that the Ulema who came from outside in Tajushshariya also gave a message to the Muslims by talking. Lakhs of devotees from India and abroad participated in the Urs.

Urs started with recitation of Quran. The ritual of Kul Sharif was completed at 7.14 pm. In this, prayers were done for the progress and peace of the country. Farman Miyan, national general secretary of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, told that the meeting started just after Zohar Namaz. During this, Ulamas from the country and abroad including Mohaddise Kabir Allama Ziaul Mustafa, Syed Gyase Millat, Syed Gulzare Millat, Ulma Aftab Kasim of South Africa had participated.

A large number of langar (food) was arranged for the devotees. Hafiz Ikram Khan, Shamim Ahmed, Dr. Mehndi Hasan, Kausar Ali, Moin Khan, Abdullah Raza Khan, Bakhtiyar Khan, Danni Ansari etc. took care of the arrangements for Urs.

Bareilly- Delhi Highway Jam

The Bareilly-Delhi highway was jammed since afternoon due to Urs. There was a large crowd of devotees from afternoon to night. Due to which the traffic police diverted the vehicles and took out the vehicles. The movement of vehicles on the highway could start after 9 pm. .

SP and Congress leaders wrapped

SP National President Akhilesh Yadav congratulated by sending a letter on the occasion of Urs. Along with this, SP MLA Ataur Raman, MLA Shahjil Islam, District President Shiv Charan Kashyap, Metropolitan President Shamim Khan Sultani, former MLA Vijaypal Singh, District General Secretary Sanjeev Yadav, Aslam Khan and prominent SPs met Salman Hasan Khan on Urs in-charge and laid a sheet on the dargah. Poshi’s.

Along with this, prominent leaders including Congress District President Mirza Ashfaq Saqlaini, former mayor candidate KB Tripathi, Aslam Chowdhary, Ziaur Rahman offered chadar at the dargah. Apart from this, all the political parties and prominent leaders offered prayers by covering the dargah with a chadar.

Mufti Ahsan Miyan said, give inheritance to daughters instead of dowry

A gathering was organized at Dargah Ala Hazrat under the patronage of Dargah chief Maulana Subhani Miyan. Mufti Ahsan Mian, the decorator of the dargah, advised the sisters and daughters to wear curtains. Said, train them under your supervision. Take special care of sons and daughters. He said that instead of giving dowry to daughters, give them a share of their inheritance. Media in-charge Nasir Qureshi told that Zairin had covered the chadar at the dargah since morning. Talking about it, advised to do Namaz and do good deeds.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

