Bareilly Municipal Corporation mayor Umesh Gautam will take oath today, BJP state president will be present, SP councilor will not take oath

Bareilly : The newly elected Mayor (Mayor) of Bareilly Municipal Corporation of Uttar Pradesh, Umesh Gautam and the councilors will take oath today i.e. on 27th May at Bareilly Club. Divisional Commissioner Saumya Aggarwal will administer the oath to the Mayor and ADM Administration Ritu Punia to the councillors. While SP councilors have refused to take oath. SP Metropolitan President Shamim Khan Sultani says that there is a government program of taking oath of the Municipal Corporation, but only BJP people including BJP State President Bhupendra Chowdhary have been called in it. This program has become BJP’s oath ceremony. He told that SP MLA, former MP, former MLA and people of the organization were not called in the oath. That’s why SP councilors will not take oath on May 27.

Before the oath (Saturday morning), a meeting of councilors and party leaders has been called at the SP office at 9 o’clock. Only after this the final decision will be taken on the oath of the SP councilors. And the people of the organization were called over the phone. But will the SP councilors take the oath or not. This decision will be taken in the meeting of SP to be held on Saturday morning only.

Oath ceremony of 80 councilors of Municipal Corporation in Bareilly Club

Municipal Corporation Mayor Umesh Gautam and 80 councilors will be sworn in at Bareilly Club. The oath ceremony will begin at 11 am on Saturday. After this, the mayor and councilors will be administered the oath of office and secrecy. Arrangements have been made according to male and female ward councilors in the ceremony.

BJP State President and MP-MLA will be present

BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary, Cabinet Minister Dharampal Singh, Former Union Minister, and MP Santosh Gangwar, Amla MP Dharmendra Kashyap, Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, BJP Braj Region President Durvijay Singh at Bareilly Mayor’s swearing-in ceremony Shakya, Cantt MLA Sanjeev Aggarwal, Bithri Chainpur MLA Dr. Raghvendra Sharma, Nawabganj MLA Dr. MP Arya, Faridpur MLA Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal, MLC Kunwar Maharaj Singh, Dr. Hari Singh Dhillon, Jaipal Singh busy and District Panchayat President Rashmi Patel. Will be present

56 thousand recorded victory, 51 councilors of BJP

BJP candidate Dr.Umesh Gautam won by 56325 votes in Bareilly Municipal Corporation elections. He has defeated former Mayor Dr. IS Tomar for the second time in a row. Bareilly Municipal Corporation has 8.47 lakh voters. They elected a mayor, 80 corporators. In this maximum number of councilors have won 51 from BJP, 13 from SP, 11 independents, 6 from Congress, 2 from IMC, 1 from AIMIM, and 1 from Lok Dal. AIMIM’s account has been opened for the first time in Bareilly Municipal Corporation.

