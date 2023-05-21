Bareilly Municipal Corporation's Chief Engineer Bhupesh Kumar Singh suspended, action taken after investigation, know the reason...

Bareilly. Bhupesh Kumar Singh, the famous Chief Engineer of Bareilly Municipal Corporation of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended with immediate effect. The Chief Engineer has been attached to the Office of the Director Local Government. There were many serious allegations against him. Due to which action has been taken after investigation. Principal Secretary Urban Development Amrit Abhijat has nominated Commissioner Bareilly to investigate the matter. Complaints were coming for a long time in Bareilly Municipal Corporation regarding lack of quality in development works, non-completion of works on time, non-payment of contractors for a long time, arbitrary commission Khori etc.

There was an allegation of taking 30 percent commission

Along with this, the complaint about Chief Engineer being kind to some close contractors and taking 30 percent commission had also reached the government. Due to which Municipal Commissioner Nidhi Gupta Vats sent the report to the government after investigating the allegations. In this case, on April 10, the Municipal Commissioner had sent a confidential letter to the government regarding irregularities related to Chief Engineer Bhupendra Singh, non-answer of arbitrary correspondence, non-execution of work on time. After this, Chief Civil Engineer Bhupesh Kumar Singh was suspended and attached to the Director’s local office. Chief Engineer Bhupesh Kumar Singh was also looking after the work of Smart City. He had the post of Chief General Manager Smart City.

Have also been suspended from Noida

Chief Engineer Bhupesh Kumar Singh was posted in Noida Authority. He was accused of major irregularities in advertisements and hoardings. Due to which he was suspended. However, due to departmental protection, he was reinstated. After this he was posted as Chief Engineer in Bareilly Municipal Corporation. After the action taken against Bhupesh Kumar Singh, Chief Engineer of Bareilly Municipal Corporation, many more engineers and employees are on target. Big action is being expected against them.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly