Bareilly no tripping zone, still power cuts every 10 minutes, 489 transformers burnt in 16 days due to overloading

Bareilly. In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the temperature has crossed 42 degrees. Because of which people are suffering from the heat. The demand for electricity has increased due to increase in temperature. However, the power supply system has faltered from the city to the countryside. Transformers have started panting due to overloading. In Bareilly, in the month of June i.e. in just 16 days, 489 transformers have been damaged due to overloading. The system to replace them in the department is also not proper. However, CM Yogi Adityanath is not satisfied with the disturbed power supply in the state for the last few days. Seeing their displeasure, Power Corporation officers have come into action, its effect is also visible at the lower level.

bareilly smart city but power supply worse than village

Bareilly city had joined the no tripping zone about three years ago, but now the situation is such that there is a power failure every 10 minutes. For how long the electricity will remain dead, or till when the fault will be rectified. The department is also not able to give information about this, while earlier sub-centre wise information related system was implemented. Bareilly is a smart city, but due to increasing power crisis, Bareilly metropolis has become miserable. As the demand for electricity increases, the substandard materials etc. used in the smart city project have also started responding. Works related to power supply related to civil line and smart city project have been done in various areas. But, most of the faults are happening there.

Connection of defaulters will not be cut

CM Yogi Adityanath is upset with the power cut. Seeing his displeasure, everyone including the Energy Minister has come into action. Energy Minister AK Sharma also called a meeting from his level and gave guidelines. The meeting discussed how to deal with the crisis. Instructions have been given not to cut the connections of domestic consumers up to one kilowatt even if there is arrears. This system will remain in force till 31 July.

quick change transformer

In case of transfer failure in summer, an order has been given to replace and rectify it immediately. The effect of the stir in the Power Corporation is also visible in Bareilly. The departmental officers have started preparing the action plan. Worried about the transformer blowing up. Managing Director Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Bhawani Singh Kharnaut has rushed to take stock of the power system in Bareilly zone.

There is no cut in the papers, there is no supply for hours

In the data of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, there is an average power failure of 04 hours every day in Bareilly. While the local officials say that there is no deduction. The supply remains interrupted due to the work being done under the Smart City project or due to other faults etc. Departmental figures show that compared to last year, this time there has been a significant decrease in electricity demand from April to June. But, even after this transformers have been damaged. Most of the transformers have been damaged in rural areas.

CM’s strict instructions

CM Yogi Adityanath has given strict instructions regarding power supply. In this, instructions were given to fix feeder-wise accountability of supply. Instructed to purchase additional power if needed, to remove defective transformers immediately in rural or urban areas, and to remove faults soon. The power supply will be reviewed every day. The control room in every district will be reviewed by the DM himself. 24 at the district headquarters, 22 hours supply has been asked in Tehsil, and 18 hours in rural areas.

Call here on electricity problem

CM’s action has created a stir in the department. In a hurry, the control room has been activated with immediate effect to listen to complaints related to power crisis in Bareilly zone and Bareilly district, or to get them redressed. Superintendent Engineer Rural AK Chaurasia said that you can contact on 2421333 phone regarding the related electricity problem of Bareilly district. However, complaints related to Bareilly Zone can be lodged on the phone number 2427162.

Know what the officer said

Chief Engineer Bareilly Zone Rajeev Sharma told that the power supply system gets affected due to rise in temperature. Irrigation etc. is happening a lot in the rural areas. That’s why small transformers are blowing there, they are also being replaced as soon as possible. Transformers have been affected by overloading. Despite this, adequate power supply is being provided.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly