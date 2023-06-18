Bareilly: On the pretext of giving legal help to a woman, she was robbed of her pride, blackmailed by making a video, case registered

Bareilly : A woman from Baradari police station area of ​​Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has accused a young man of raping her after giving her a cold drink. Along with this, made obscene videos during the rape. By threatening to make the video viral, the accused started pressurizing the woman to have an illicit relationship again. Due to which the woman narrated her pain to the SSP. On the instructions of the SSP, an FIR has been registered against the accused at the Baradari police station. The police is looking for the accused.

Woman called home on the pretext of legal help

A woman from Baradari police station area of ​​the city has lodged an FIR against Azam, a resident of Mohalla Talab Jagatpur of Baradari police station area. The victim woman told the police that she is married. But, there is a dispute going on with her husband. Due to which the husband went to Mumbai. This information came to the accused Azam. He said on the phone that I know that a dispute is going on with your husband. But, I will help you legally. Don’t go round the police station. He called to meet on the road. There he gave one of his mobile and asked to take this phone. I will talk about this only.

Intoxicated in cold drink

After this, on May 25 at 1:30 pm, the accused called on the road and took him to his house. no one was there. So started returning home. But, where did the accused stop, the family members would be coming in some time. He has gone to the market. He insisted and forced her to drink cold drink. Fainted due to this. The cold drink was intoxicating. Due to this, she fainted and lay down on the bed. The accused raped twice.

The accused threatened to kill the victim

Along with this, made obscene videos. When she regained consciousness, she told to lodge a complaint with the police. However, the accused threatened to make the obscene video viral. This made her nervous. He also returned the phone. But, he called on the mobile and started calling again. Threatened to kill him if he did not go. In this case, the victim complained to the SSP. On the instructions of SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary, an FIR has been registered against the accused in Baradari police station under sections 376, 328 and 506. Sub-inspector Lalit Kumar of the police station is investigating in this matter.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwPD20hQKL0)