Bareilly Roadways caught oil game again, bypass tank found in tanker, know how it was revealed

Bareilly: The game of diesel theft worth lakhs of rupees has been caught in Bareilly depot of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (Roadways). The supply of diesel started from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) 2 months ago. Meanwhile, theft of diesel worth lakhs was caught. Diesel was being stolen by installing a bypass tank in the tanker. On the information of roadways officials, the IOC team reached immediately. The team investigated. After this, the foreman and diesel pump in-charge of Bareilly depot were interrogated. Investigation is on in this matter.

Diesel is supplied to Bareilly Depot of Bareilly Roadways from Amla Depot of IOC. Balaji Transport Company’s diesel tanker UP 37T 0486 comes from Amla Depot. Its capacity is 20 thousand liters. This tanker had left from Amla Depot to the diesel pump of Bareilly Depot of Roadways. The diesel tanker was being unloaded at the pump. At that time Azim Bakshi, the in-charge of the diesel pump and Rakesh, the foreman of the depot, were also present.

Bareilly: The young man died by consuming poisonous substance, the newly married woman hanged, read the crime news of Bareilly city

Half of the diesel had landed from the tanker. Meanwhile, diesel started leaking from the bypass tank fitted in the tanker. Everyone was shocked to see this. When he looked closely, a pipe came from the tanker to the bypass tank. The leak started when the tank was open. Where was the diesel leak. The drum was kept there. More than 150 liters of diesel had accumulated in it. These people gave information to the officers. Even before this the tanker driver disappeared. Even before this, the game of oil theft has been caught in Bareilly Depot.

Officers arrived immediately from Amla Depot

Due to the possibility of theft of diesel worth lakhs of rupees, the employees of the depot told the officials. He informed the IOC officials. Due to which IOC officials Rishabh Kumar and Sushant Singh reached Bareilly. After checking the tanker, he interrogated the foreman and diesel pump in-charge. However, it is being informed that how many times diesel has come from this tanker at the diesel pump of Bareilly Depot. Diesel theft is expected to be in lakhs.

Letter written to IOC for action

After catching the game of diesel theft, ARM Sanjay Srivastava of Bareilly Depot has written a letter to IOC for action. Along with this, Tahrir has been given on Wednesday morning for the FIR in Baradari police station. He said that only the diesel tanker coming from IOC’s Amla depot had a bypass tank and pipe. The game of diesel theft was going on through this pipe. How many times has the diesel tanker been stolen. Told to check and assess this too.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7MX1k7F9N0)