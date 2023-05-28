Bareilly: SSP took action against the police personnel who helped drug mafia, suspended three including one SI, know the reason...

Bareilly : Firebrand SSC Prabhakar Chaudhary of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh has taken a major action on Sunday. The SSP has suspended the sub-inspector (inspector) of Bhuta police station, the driver (constable) of the police station, and the LIU constable, who are helping drug mafia Shahid alias Kallu. This created a stir in the police department. Till now SSP has taken action against more than 80 police personnel.

what is the matter

More than a dozen cases of smack smuggling (drugs) have been registered against Shahid alias Kallu, husband of the newly elected chairman of Nagar Panchayat Fatehganj West, Imrana Begum. He is currently lodged in jail. He was arrested by the police while contesting his wife’s election and sent to jail. An FIR was registered against Shahid alias Kallu, Shakir, Naseem, Salim in Bhuta police station last year under the NDPS Act. It is registered as drugs mafia.

Along with this, the property of accused Shahid alias Kallu worth about Rs 9 crore was confiscated. But, instead of taking action against the drug mafia, Apsar Mian, the sub-inspector of Bhuta police station, was in contact with the accused’s nephew Mujeeb. Along with this, the police station’s driver constable Surendra Singh and LIU constable Rajbul Hasan were also in contact through the nephew of the accused.

Action taken on these people

As a result of these three policemen being in contact with the accused Shahid alias Kallu, having close relations, acting contrary to their official responsibilities, showing gross negligence, laxity, indiscipline, arbitrariness and malpractice in the discharge of their duties Under the provisions of Rule 17 (1) (a) of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Category Police Officers (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1991, have been suspended with immediate effect till further orders.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

