Bareilly: Stone pelting on Kanwariyas in Jogi Nawada, more than a dozen injured, 5 police station’s force reached the spot

Bareilly : Miscreants have once again tried to spoil the atmosphere in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. But, due to the activism of the police, the miscreants’ plans have failed. On Sunday, stones were pelted between the youths of a community and the Kanwariyas near Shahnoori Masjid of Jogi Nawada locality of Baradari police station area of ​​the city. The police pacified with great difficulty.

After the incident, along with the police officers, the forces of several police stations reached the spot. But, some people have been injured in this. After the incident, the Kanwariyas have claimed that they pelted stones on passing near the mosque, while the people of one community have accused the Kanwariyas of pelting stones over the mosque. Police has taken many people into custody. After this the investigation of the matter has been started. After stone pelting, videos of stone pelting are going viral on social media.

Video went viral on social media

In fact, on Sunday, a group of about 2000 thousand Kanwariyas were going to collect Kachla water from Gusai Gautiya Reliance Tower of Jogi Nawada of Baradari police station area of ​​the city. Stone pelting took place between Kanwariyas and a particular community near Shahnoori Masjid. According to the viral video on social media, both the sides are pelting stones at each other. Police is trying to stop people from pelting stones. But, he is not agreeing. In this, more than a dozen Kanwariyas and people of one community have been injured.

This includes women, men and kanwariyas. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police of five police stations reached the spot along with SP City Rahul Bhati, CO Ashish Pratap Singh, Inspector Baradari Abhishek Singh. The police surrounded the entire area. People of a particular community have alleged that the Kanwars never went through this route. He had forbidden the Kanwariyas to go. After this, the Kanwariyas were accused of pelting stones on the mosque. In a viral video of stone pelting, some youths wearing red handkerchiefs are pelting stones in front of the police. In this, 50-60 people are pelting stones.

Jalabhishek was to be done in Vankhandi Nath temple

Vankhandi Nath Temple located in Jogi Nawada of Baradari police station area is one of the major Nath temples of the city. Thousands of Kanwariyas reach here on every Monday of Sawan. On the third Monday, a group of Kanwariyas were going to fetch water for the Jalabhishekam of Lord Shiva.

chaos in the city

There was chaos in the city after stone pelting in Baradari police station area. There is resentment among the Kanwariyas after the incident. He demanded action against the former councilor and others. The police have detained many people including the former.

Once calm, then stone pelting again

Some people told that Vanwari Lal Sharma’s group was leaving from here. After stone pelting once, there was another stone pelting on the Kanwariyas in the samosa street. After this, a large number of Kanwariyas gathered near the Baba Bankhandi Nath temple. The police have closed the local market as a precautionary measure.

The spark was raging in Manauna

In Manauna village of Amla police station area of ​​Bareilly, there was an uproar for eight hours on Saturday night when the way of Kanwariyas was blocked. For the first time, the villagers had expressed their displeasure by taking the new route. It is alleged that late in the evening people from other communities stopped the way of Kanwaris going to Kachla Ghat to collect Ganga water. After this the Kanwariyas created a ruckus. When the atmosphere became tense, the force was called from nearby police stations. At around 2:30 pm, a batch of kanwariyas were taken out from the village limits.

Report- Muhammad Sajid Bareilly

