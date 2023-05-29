Bareilly: Tender scam of crores in municipal bodies, game done before formation of new board, know what the chairman said

Bareilly: of Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Even before the formation of the new board in the municipal bodies, the issue of tenders worth crores of rupees has come to the fore. Angered by this, the newly elected chairman of the civic bodies has demanded an inquiry. However, after the completion of the tenure of the mayor and chairman in the local bodies, there was a ban on any kind of tender, policy decisions etc. till the formation of the new board.

Its mandate was also issued. Still, the officers of many Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayat of Bareilly removed tenders worth crores of rupees arbitrarily. This matter has reached the commissioner and DM. After this, investigation has started in the tender scam. Some of these body presidents have demanded an inquiry into the entire episode.

Tender after code of conduct

In the local municipal bodies, from December 2022 to March 2023, the tenure of the chairman (chairman) of the bodies was completed. After this, according to the arrangements made by the government, the bodies were managed etc. But, as soon as the election code of conduct came into force, the matter of starting the game in all the departments came to the fore. In this, the municipality and the city panchayat were at the forefront.

Tenders taken out before the oath of the new board

Even before the formation of a new board in the municipal bodies, many executive officers started the tender process of crores of rupees without any approval contrary to the mandate. However, Principal Secretary Urban Development Amrit Abhijat issued a mandate on January 04, 2023, ordering that no decision should be taken on any kind of policy matters till the completion of the tenure in the local bodies and formation of new boards. A three-tier committee should be formed for the daily work and management arrangements in the local bodies and should be avoided in policy matters. Approval of every work will be mandatory.

This is how the tender scam came to light

After the oath ceremony in the municipal bodies, the new government came into existence in the local bodies. After this the tender scam has come to the fore. Some chairmen have strongly objected to it. They say that tenders were issued even before the board came into existence. Its investigation is necessary. The culprits should also be punished. He says that he is still new in the body. However, the matter is serious, but will not let it happen arbitrarily.

mandate ignored

Ignoring the mandate, many executive officers in the local bodies started the tender process arbitrarily even before the formation of the new board. It has also been published in newspapers. It is said that approval was not taken from the District Magistrate to start the tender process. Despite the ban, the local body officials took out the tender process in a hurry to give work to their favourites. A complaint has been made to DM Shivakant Dwivedi and Commissioner Saumya Aggarwal. On receiving the complaint, these officers have also taken serious cognizance.

Bahedi chairman said, will get the tender scam investigated

Rashmi Jaiswal, the newly elected chairman of BJP from Nagar Palika Baheri told that she took oath on Saturday itself. The tender matter has come to our notice. Nagar Palika Parishad Bahedi Executive Officer Virendra Pratap Singh, Nagar Palika Bahedi Junior Engineer (Water) Vipin Kumar had invited tenders on May 26 for the supply of high mast, LED lights. The matter will be investigated. In whose order and under what circumstances the tender was taken out in the Code of Conduct, it will be investigated. Tender will be canceled if it is not as per rules. Action will be taken in the matter. Because a new board has been formed. He alone has the right to issue tender in this way.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

