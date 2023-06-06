Bareilly: The principal raped the girl student, used to blackmail her by making videos, police engaged in search of the accused

Bareilly: The principal of a village educational institution located in the Nawabganj police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh has been accused of raping a class 10 student. The girl student alleged that the principal raped her by calling her in the room on the pretext. Along with this, the principal blackmailed the student by making an obscene video. The accused made the student a victim of his lust several times. The girl student protested against the action of the principal. After this, the accused made the obscene video viral on social media. In this case, the police registered an FIR against the accused. The police has started searching for the accused.

Principal was called for amendment in the form

The victim student alleges that during the high school board examination, the principal called her to the room for revision of the form. After this, after taking the girl student on a bike to a house located on Pilibhit bypass in Nawabganj, she was raped. The principal also made a pornographic video of the girl student. He started threatening the girl student to make the obscene video viral.

Police looking for the accused

The accused raped the student several times by blackmailing her through pornographic videos. The troubled student refused to meet the accused. The principal made the obscene video of the girl student viral on social media. Troubled by the antics of the accused principal, the student complained to her family members. After this, the family members gave a complaint against Principal Parshuram and one other to the Nawabganj police station. The police recorded the statement of the victim student. After this Nawabganj Kotwali Inspector Rajeev Kumar Singh filed a report of rape against the accused principal and another. Police is raiding different places regarding the arrest of the principal. But till now he has not come in the hands of the police. On the other hand, the relatives of the victim student have accused the accused of pressurizing them for the decision.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

