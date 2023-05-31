Bareilly: The young man died by consuming poisonous substance, the newly married woman hanged, read the crime news of Bareilly city

Bareilly: In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a newly married woman hanged herself to death, while the young man consumed poisonous substance and embraced death. After these incidents, there was chaos in the family of the deceased. Police took the bodies in possession and sent them for postmortem. Along with this, the investigation of the matter has been started.

Newly married woman hanged in Hareli village

Bitto (22 years), wife of Shiv Om, a resident of Hareli village of Fatehganj East Police Station area of ​​Bareilly Dehat, hanged herself by tying a scarf to the roof of the house. Father-in-law of the deceased Rajendra told that Bitto was married to Shiv Om about 7 months back. Even before marriage, Bitto was having a love affair with a young man from his village. Because of which she eloped with him, but Shivaom’s family members did not know this. That’s why he quietly married Shiv Om. But Bitto often started quarreling with her husband over her lover. Last evening also there was a fight between the two regarding this. After this Shiv Om went out of the house. After he left, Bitto locked himself in the room and hanged himself by tying a scarf to the ceiling hook.

The husband who returned home after some time did not see her, so he reached the room. By this time Bitto had died by hanging. Shiv Om informed about the incident to the in-laws. He reached the daughter’s in-laws house from Banihal village of Khudaganj police station area of ​​Shahjahanpur. But he refused to take any action.

Youth consumed poisonous substance in Pilibhit

Ramnivas (35 years), a resident of Bisalpur municipality of Pilibhit, died during treatment at the district hospital in Bareilly. The relatives of the deceased told that Ramnivas was addicted to alcohol. Because of which he often had quarrels with his wife. He came home drunk, and had a fight with his wife Vimlesh. Ramnivas, who went out of the house after some time, consumed poisonous substance. Due to this, his condition started deteriorating. He was taken to the local hospital. However, when his condition did not improve, he was admitted to Bareilly. He died here. Police took the dead body in possession and sent it to postmortem. Along with this, investigation has been started in the matter.

