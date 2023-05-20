Bareilly: Those who leave the animals are not well, Minister Dharampal Singh became strict, gave instructions to take action

Bareilly : The cabinet minister of the Uttar Pradesh government, Dharampal Singh, has ordered strict action against those who leave after drinking milk of animals. He said in the meeting held at Vikas Bhavan that some people leave the animals free after drinking the milk of the animals. Identify such people and warn them first. If they do not agree, register an FIR under the Animal Cruelty Act and send them to jail.

He said that those who leave 2-4 animals will go to jail, then the rest of the cattle rearers will start getting scared. He also instructed to identify the cattle herders who are getting an allowance of Rs. 900 per month from the government. The cabinet minister said that stray animals are causing damage to the crops. Farmers are raising this issue again and again. There is a need to work together to find a solution. Free the pasture land from all SDM illegal encroachments, grow green fodder on it. He talked about making cow shelters self-sufficient by preparing fertilizers and products.

Block chief will donate straw

During this, DC MNREGA Gangaram urged the block heads to donate 50-50 quintal straw. The block chief got ready on this. DC MNREGA Gangaram informed about setting up cow shelters in every village. At the same time, the cabinet minister informed about allotting Rs 4.20 crore for 7 large cow shelters.

He ordered to start the work soon. Along with this, talked about planting Napier grass as fodder. Asked to run Qazi House in a better way. He also talked about speeding up the castration campaign of animals and sending destitute animals to cow shelters.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ElaNBytiMA)