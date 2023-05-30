Bareilly: Trade union in favor of women wrestlers, announces strike on June 1 over Brijbhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest

Bareilly : The issue of women wrestlers has started catching up in the country. After the Kisan Union, the Joint Forum of Trade Unions has also announced the support of women wrestlers. They have decided to protest against the President of Wrestling Federation of India, MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at all the district headquarters including Bareilly. The trade unions accused it of working against the complaining wrestlers. Along with this, he condemned the blatant favoritism and policy of the central government.

What did Sanjeev Mehrotra of trade union say

Trade union’s Sanjeev Mehrotra said that the United Forum of Central Trade Union has been demanding justice for more than a month. Condemn with one voice the brutal crackdown on women wrestlers by the Delhi Police. Said the action of the police on 28 May 2023 was shocking. It is clear from this that it was done undemocratically, arbitrarily and apparently on the orders of the central government.

Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexual harassment

Indian Wrestling Federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. There is also a minor in it. An FIR was registered against him on the orders of the Supreme Court, but even after this no arrest was made. Women wrestlers had the courage to complain against the social stigma they face in our patriarchal society. It also exposes the hoax played on the same date in the name of the “New Parliament”, and the drama of “Sengol”, while Sengol is common.

A symbol of justice for the people. He said that on June 1, 2023, under the banner of the United Kisan Morcha, there will be a demand for the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh across the country. All platforms of the trade union will support the dharna demonstration of Kisan Union on 1st June. It has been decided. Along with this, the decision of the farmers’ union was welcomed. Joint Forum of Central Trade Unions All its unions have been instructed to establish immediate liaison with farmer unions and other democratic mass organizations in their areas. On June 1, a protest has been called demanding the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and condemning the brutal repression meted out to women wrestlers by the Delhi Police on the orders of the Central Government.

