Bareilly: Trying to spoil the atmosphere with cow slaughter, SSP put the careless inspector of Devarnia-Bhojipura in line

Bareilly: In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, attempts are being made to vitiate the atmosphere with cow slaughter. This time the enemies of peace have executed incidents of cow slaughter in Bhojipur-Devarnia police station area in Sawan. However, there was no ruckus due to the tough temper of the flamboyant SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary. The SSP has put the careless Inspector Indra Kumar of Devarnia on the line late night. Along with favoring a chairman in his municipal elections, many complaints were being received regarding corruption.

A petition was also filed against him in the court to register a case. In his place, the charge of Devarnia police station has been given to Inspector Devendra Singh Dhama. He was posted in the police line. Along with this, Bhojipura Inspector Ajay Pal Singh has been removed from the police station and made in-charge of the social media cell. Neeraj Malik, in-charge of the social media cell, has been sent in his place. He has also lived in Baradari. The SSP has suspended Sub Inspector Balveer Singh of Shahi police station on Tuesday morning. CCNTS in-charge Satyendra Pal Singh has been sent to Shahi in his place.

Know why suspended

Case No. 117/2023 registered at Thana Shahi, under Section 354A and 9/10 Paxo Act, the named accused was caught and made to sit in the police station for a day. Along with the higher officers, the acting police station chief was not informed. Along with this, due to negligence in the disposal of IGRS, Sub-Inspector (Sub-Inspector) Balveer Singh, by acting contrary to his official responsibilities, has been shown gross negligence, indiscipline, arbitrariness, malpractice in the performance of duty by the subordinate police officers of Uttar Pradesh. Due to the provisions of Rule 17(1) (a) of the Officers (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1991, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

