Bareilly: Two youths died due to electrocution in the band buggy, innocent’s life was saved like this, second accident in a week

Bareilly: In Rithora Nagar Panchayat of Hafizganj police station area of ​​Bareilly, two people died due to electrocution in Band Baja’s buggy on Saturday morning. The condition of the father and neighbor of the deceased youth is critical. He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

There was a stir in the area after the death of the dead. Crying of family members is bad. Bareilly police has taken the bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. Earlier, in Aurangabad village of Hafizganj, two youths were killed when their band buggy came under the grip of high tension line. This matter has not calmed down. But, before this another big accident happened.

Rashid (30) was cleaning the buggy along with his father Ali Hasan and neighbor Afsar (32). He followed the buggy while cleaning. Meanwhile, due to the touch of the buggy with the electric wire, the current came down in it. Afsar, Rashid and Ali Hasan fainted due to electrocution. After the accident, there was a stir in the locality.

The family took all three to a private hospital in Bareilly, where doctors declared Rashid and his neighbor Afsar dead. Ali Hasan’s treatment is going on there. His condition is said to be serious. The death of both created chaos in the family. Police took the dead body into custody and investigated. Along with this it has been sent for postmortem.

Child’s life saved, furore due to father’s death

The buggy had gone to the procession on Friday night. After returning from the procession, Rashid started cleaning the buggy with his father on Saturday morning. At that time Rashid’s 3 year old son was sitting on the buggy. But, he was sitting on the plastic part. That is why he was saved from getting electrocuted during the incident. It is said that the electric wires in the locality have been hanging down for a long time. To correct them, people had complained to the electricity officials. However, these were not corrected and became the cause of the accident.

FIR lodged against band operator

Earlier on Thursday evening, the buggy came under the grip of high tension line in Aurangabad village of Hafizganj. Due to this, Sachin, Pinku, Pawan etc. of the village were in the grip. Two teenagers died due to electric current in it. In this case, Sachin’s father Satish Kumar has filed an FIR against band buggy operator Israr Ahmed, Afzal and Dilshad. He has a band shop at Rajghat.

The father of the deceased alleged that his sons Sachin, Pinku, Pawan, Sunny, Kamlesh, Anil, Amit Patel, Arun were lured with Rs 150 each. After this, without the knowledge of the relatives, the accused had taken the children to Dhamipur village of Hafizganj. The police is looking for the accused.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

