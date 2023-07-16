Bareilly: Uproar over the death of a newborn in a private hospital, relatives alleged negligence in treatment, know what happened then

Bareilly : A newborn died during treatment in a private hospital in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The relatives of the deceased newborn accused the doctor of negligence. Along with this, the family members created a lot of uproar. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. Along with this, the relatives have given a complaint to register an FIR against the accused doctor. Police has started the investigation of the matter.

Hukum Chand, a resident of Bhuda village of Bhojipura police station area of ​​Bareilly countryside, had admitted his pregnant wife Lakshmi to a private hospital for delivery. Lakshmi had a cesarean operation on Friday night. She gave birth to a son. Hukum Chandra told that after the cesarean operation, there were many injuries on the son’s body. Expressing apprehension, he said that the doctor did not do Caesar properly. That’s why the situation became serious. When the condition became serious, the doctor admitted the child to another nursing home.

The condition of the newborn also worsened late on Saturday night. The newborn died during treatment on Sunday. There was chaos in the family due to the news of death. They created a ruckus on the death of the newborn. The doctor of the hospital informed the local police. The police reached the spot in no time. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. The police pacified the family members by assuring them of action.

The relatives gave a complaint against the accused doctor. Police is investigating in this matter. After this action will be taken. Police said that after the death of the newborn, the relatives created a ruckus. Calmed them down. Along with this, the body’s panchnama has been filled and sent to the postmortem. Action will be taken after investigation in this matter.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

