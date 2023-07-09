Bareilly: Using Nano Urea, the crop will be prepared at low cost, know what the director of IFFCO Amla said

Bareilly : Rakesh Puri, senior executive director of IFFCO unit located in Amla, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, said that the use of nano urea (liquid) fertilizer will reduce the cost of traditional and commercial farming for farmers. This will increase the income. Abhimanyu Rai, state marketing manager and chief speaker of IFFCO Lucknow, said that the soil of farmers’ fields will be fertile with the use of nano urea (liquid) fertilizer for improved crop yields.

Along with this, there will be reduction in the pollution of the environment. This will be a big initiative towards environmental protection. Told the farmers in detail about the training of spraying Nano Urea (Liquid) Fertilizer, Di Ammonium Phosphate (D.A.P.) Liquid Fertilizer by Drone and Liquid Organic Fertilizer products produced by IFFCO.

Battery operated spray machine distributed free of cost to the farmers

IFFCO Cordet distributed free battery operated spray machines to the farmers. Along with this, farmers were informed about the spraying of fertilizers on the crops by drones in a one-day farmer’s training. Along with this, about 250 farmers were given IFFCO’s Nano Urea (Liquid), Di Ammonium Phosphate (D.A.P.) Liquid Fertilizer, Organic Fertilizer and Fruity Lemon Plants.

Production of paddy crop will increase

President of Cooperative Rural Development Trust (CORDET), and chief guest Chaudhary Sheeshpal Singh told the farmers that during the rainy season, you are busy planting paddy in the fields. Therefore, use IFFCO’s Nano Urea (Liquid), Di Ammonium Phosphate (D.A.P.) liquid fertilizer. This will increase the advanced yield of the crop.

it were present

During this, Cooperative Rural Development Trust (Cordet) Amla in-charge Bantu Ram, Senior General Manager SC Gupta, Dr. Indira Rathore, Mukesh Khaitan, Dr. RK Nayak, Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Vipul Kumar, Arun Shukla, Public Relations Officer Vineet Kumar and many senior officers were present.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAD-14ys-yI)