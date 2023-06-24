Bareilly: Voting for District Planning Committee election on June 25, know full details

Bareilly : The election of the District Planning Committee in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh will be held on Sunday i.e. 25 June from 8 am to 3 am. After this the counting will take place in the collectorate. 4 booths have been made for voting. Here 372 councilors of Municipal Corporation, Municipality and Nagar Panchayat will vote. Along with this, once again Virendra Singh “Veeru” was elected in the District Cooperative Bank (DCB) elections.

In Bareilly, District Planning Committee elections are being held on 7 posts. Unopposed elections have been held on 3 posts here. Along with this, no member has filed nomination for one post. 80 councilors of Municipal Corporation, 292 members of Municipality and Nagar Panchayats will vote from morning. For this, a booth has been made in the Municipal Corporation. All 80 councilors will vote here. Nagar Palika Parishad Nawabganj, Faridpur, Amla and Bahedi councilors will vote at booth number 2. Here from 81 to 180 members will vote.

Voting will be done at booth number 3 from 181 to 270 of Nagar Panchayat Thiriya Nijawat Khan, Rithora, Dhaura Tanda, Faridpur, Devarnia and Shergarh. Apart from this, voters from member numbers 271 to 372 in Nagar Panchayat Bisharatganj, Sirauli, Fatehganj East, Senthal, Mirganj, Fatehganj West, Shahi, Shishgarh will vote in booth number 4. After this, counting will take place in the collectorate from 3 o’clock.

Virendra Singh elected unopposed as DCB chairman

Virendra Singh “Veeru” has once again been elected unopposed as Chairman in the District Cooperative Bank (DCB) elections. Along with this, Deputy Chairman Kanchan Rana has been elected. Both the candidates had nominated for these two posts. But, no opposition party candidate came forward. After this both the candidates were elected unopposed. After the election, all BJP members including MP Santosh Gangwar, District President Pawan Sharma congratulated Virendra Singh for his victory.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

