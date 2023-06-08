Bareilly: Woman did love marriage, angry relatives threatened to burn her alive, FIR lodged against parents and brother

Bareilly : Shifa, a resident of Papeete Wali Gali of Kila police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her father, mother and brother of burning her alive. He told that a month ago, he had a love marriage with Shajeb, a resident of Bakarganj. The family members were very upset with this. However, a lot of efforts were made to persuade him, but he did not agree. Shifa accused the family members of trying to burn her by pouring kerosene. Police has started investigation in this matter by registering an FIR against mother, father and brother.

snatched mobile, locked in the room

Victim Shifa JE alleged that mother Tarannum, brother Junaid snatched away the mobile as soon as they entered the house. After this the room was closed and there was a fight again. Sprinkled kerosene on Shifa and tried to set her on fire with the intention of killing her. Due to Shifa’s scream, a crowd of people gathered in the locality and nearby areas. After this, Shifa somehow saved her life from her maternal home and reached Qila police station directly. Gave information to his fort police. After this, on Shifa’s Tahrir, the police have registered a report of murderous attack against father Taslim, mother Tarannum and brother Junaid.

Father was taken for delivery from the police station

Shifa told that she is an adult. On May 15, she married Shajeb, a furniture maker from Bakarganj, of her own free will. The parents were angry with this. She and her husband tried a lot to pacify the parents. In the beginning, the parents pretended to adopt. On June 6, her father Tasleem brought her home after getting her daughter written in her handover from the police station. As soon as he entered the house, he closed the door and started fighting with the daughter.

