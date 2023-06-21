Bareilly’s Chowpla intersection will be known as Maninath-Tapeshwar, Bisalpur Ganesh intersection, naming politics in the city

Bareilly : The process of renaming intersections is going on in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Commissioner Soumya Agarwal, a meeting was held with MP, MLA, Mayor etc. regarding connecting the major Shiva temples of the city and the Nath Corridor. VC Jogendra Singh of Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) Nath Corridor informed that under the first phase of the Nath Corridor of Bareilly, Shahjahopur Road, Bisalpur Road, Badaun Road, Rampur Road, Delapir Road in 6 and 4 lanes. is being widened. Along with construction of dividers, street lights will also be installed here.

32.50 kms. Noth Corridor will be longer

North Corridor 32.50 kms. Will be long.The road of 32.50 km long corridor is being beautified.Various development works have been started on major Shiva temples.Talked about making city’s Shiva temples devotee friendly.People’s representatives in the meeting located near Alakhnath temple Said to include the development work of Tulsi Vatika as well. Sanskrit shlokas on the walls of temple premises and associated with Lord Shiva. Shri Alakhnath Gate on Shahjahopur Road, Shri Kedarnath Gate on Bisalpur Road, Shri Pashupatinath Gate on Badaun Road and Shri Ram Gate on Rampur Road are proposed.

Barrier-2 Tiraha renamed as Trilokesh Tiraha

In the meeting, the city’s Delapir intersection was named as Adinath intersection, Nariawal intersection as Shri Neelkanth intersection, Barrier-2 intersection as Trilokesh intersection, Mini bypass intersection as Dharmnath intersection, Izzatnagar station intersection as Ratnath intersection, Chaupula intersection as Maninath-Tapeswar intersection, Pilibhit. Road’s Suresh Sharma Nagar intersection was proposed to be named as Kartikeya intersection, Bisalpur intersection of Pilibhit bypass as Ganesh intersection.

Passenger shed will be built

A passenger shed will be constructed on the Nath Corridor road for the devotees to sit. A lake will be constructed in the Alakhnath temple complex. Water purification machines will be installed in the pre-developed lakes in the temples. Will also be able to live. The development of the North Corridor will lead to the development of the city. Along with this, religious tourism will get a boost in Bareilly. Due to the arrival of devotees in large numbers from all parts of the country and the state, Bareilly will get employment opportunities at a rapid pace. Along with this there will be economic development.

These public representatives were present

Bareilly Lok Sabha MP and former minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Amla MP Dharmendra Kashyap, Mayor Umesh Gautam, District Panchayat President Rashim Patel, MLA Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal, Dr. Raghavendra Sharma, Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal, Dr. MP Arya in the meeting regarding the North Corridor. , MLC Kuwar Maharaj Singh, and officers of all departments were present.

Report – Muhammad Sajid