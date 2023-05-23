Bareilly’s CO’s daughter created history in UPSC exam, secured fourth rank in the country, know the journey of becoming an IAS

Bareilly. Smriti Mishra, daughter of PCS Rajkumar Mishra, who was responsible for Circle Two (CO Second) of Police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has created history in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. She has become IAS by passing the UPSC exam in 2022. He secured the fourth rank in the country in UPSC. After the result came on Tuesday, Smriti Mishra called her father CO Rajkumar Mishra and said, ‘Papa, I have become an IAS. He was in the SSP office at that time. After this, a wave of happiness ran in the SSP office. Those who congratulated Rajkumar Mishra started getting calls. Smriti Mishra has made it to the top five in her fourth attempt. Got the fourth rank in the fourth interview of UPSC. She is studying law from Delhi.

Native of Prayagraj

CO Rajkumar Mishra is originally from Bharadwajapuram of Prayagraj (Allahabad) city. In the year 1989, he was admitted to the recruitment of Inspector in UP Police. Became Inspector in 2013. After this he became CO in 2021. CO has also lived in Faridpur and Mirganj in Bareilly.

Smriti has set a target in 10th

Smriti, who became an IAS, had decided to become an IAS in the 10th standard. Studied for eight hours regularly. He did his 12th standard studies from Agra. B.Sc from Delhi. She used to study and prepare notes everyday. When he called his father Rajkumar Mishra after the result, his happiness knew no bounds. After the results came, officials including ADG Zone PC Meena, IG Rakesh Pratap Singh, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary, SP Dehat Rajkumar Agarwal, SP City Rahul Bhati called and congratulated CO Rajkumar Mishra.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly