Bareilly’s private hospital’s license suspended, there was an allegation of circumcision instead of tongue operation, know the matter

Bareilly. Doctors at a private hospital in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, were accused of circumcising the child’s tongue instead of operating on it. Because of which Hindu organizations created a ruckus in the hospital. In this matter, following the instructions of the Deputy CM, the license of the private hospital has been suspended. Along with this, permission has been sought for detailed investigation by sending the investigation report to the government. Harimohan Yadav, a resident of Sanjay Nagar of Baradari police station area of ​​the city, accused the doctor of the private hospital on Stadium Road that the two-and-a-half-year-old son Samrat could not speak properly.

The doctor told about the operation of his tongue. However, on Friday the child was admitted for operation. But instead of operating the child’s tongue, the doctor circumcised it. After this, there was a lot of uproar in the hospital. However, the doctors and staff of the hospital said that the child was operated upon because of a urinary tract infection. This thing also came before the CMO’s investigation team.

After this matter came in the headlines, UP Deputy CM and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered an inquiry. The CMO formed a committee to investigate. The Health Department committee conducted the investigation on Saturday and Sunday.

After the investigation report came, CMO Dr. Balveer Singh suspended the license of the hospital citing negligence and other reasons. Along with this, permission for detailed investigation has been sought from the government.

The investigation team of the Health Department examined the records. It has been written about the operation of the child’s private part. Signatures of the family members have also been found on the consent letter for the operation. The child’s operation was done after telling. There is no fault of the doctor in this.

